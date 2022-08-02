Drexel University Teams With MAPay to Use NFTs for Democratized Healthcare Data

Read on www.pymnts.com
Healthcare Represents 20% of GDP That Desperately Needs Payments Efficiency
At more than $4 trillion, healthcare spending in the United States accounts for nearly 20% of gross domestic product (GDP), a far greater share than other Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD) countries. There are many reasons for this disparity, but inefficiency and ineffectiveness in purchasing and payments loom large among them.
CVS Moves Closer to Offering Primary Healthcare
CVS said it would either purchase or take a stake in a primary-care company before the year is over, part of a wave of pharmacy retailers strengthening their medical care offerings. As CNBC reported Wednesday (Aug. 3), company CEO Karen Lynch said CVS wants to work with a provider that...
Amwell Announces Pact to Power CVS Virtual Care Offering During Q2 Call
Amwell is driving ahead with its vision of becoming a platform of platforms with its Converge initiative with clients — most notably CVS Health — as the company moves aggressively to become a dominant player in the space in what it called a “transitional time.”. On a...
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way
The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
Half of US Businesses Under-Invest in Consumerized B2B Payments Tech
The Payment Cross-Border Enterprise Payments Innovation Playbook, a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, overviews how payments orchestration can help international enterprises streamline their cross-border payments operations to maximize their cross-border growth potential. Global consumer demand for convenient, hassle-free online checkout experience is spilling over into the parallel world of B2B payments....
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
NEW REPORT: Supporting Resilient Growth While Navigating Black Swan Events
Managing global risk has become more complicated than ever. Risk managers must not only confront issues of maintaining global regulatory compliance concerning anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) standards but also contend with global events that cause marketplace uncertainty and often threaten to disrupt how organizations do business internationally.
Payoneer Named Payment Provider for ZEPETO Metaverse
Korean internet company Naver Z has chosen Payoneer to serve as the global payment provider for ZEPETO, its 320 million-member metaverse platform. “This partnership marks Payoneer’s increased focus on the content creator industry and how it connects entertainment platforms with their global ecosystem,” the payments company said in a Friday (Aug. 5) press release.
Pomelo Pay CEO: B2C Payments Have Raised the Bar for B2B
Today, consumers demand a convenient and hassle-free checkout experience, whether online or in-store. In Europe, that means that physical retailers need to offer whichever contactless payment methods are popular in their local market, either NFC or QR code based. For online stores, there are even more options to consider, with the bar now set at a seamless one-click checkout that supports multiple digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options.
CommerceIQ Launches Solution to Automate Recovery of Shortages, Chargebacks
CommerceIQ has added Revenue Recovery Automation software to its Retail Ecommerce Management Platform, enabling brands to automate recovery of shortages and chargeback deductions from their eCommerce business on Amazon. Errors in shortages and chargebacks could be costing companies between 1% and 5% of their total cost of goods sold (COGS)...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
CVS Q2: ‘Digital First Approach’ Drives Boost in Convenience, Community Health
CVS Health said its “digital first strategy” is driving increases in its online customer base and visits to its MinuteClinic as the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chain repositions itself as a community health destination. The comments come as the Rhode Island-based company reported second-quarter earnings results Wednesday...
Vector.ai Adds AI Finance Tool to Platform for Freight Forwarders
Vector.ai has announced the introduction of payment integrations to its productivity platform for freight forwarders. With automated finance management via the platform and partner network, forwarders will be able to further automate their operations, free up their human workforce and pay the creditors much faster to reduce goods clearing times, the company said in a press release Thursday (Aug. 4).
NEW STUDY: Inflation Causes Widespread Digital Pullback by Financially Strapped Consumers
Inflation has U.S. consumers cutting back on costs as consumer prices reach historic highs — but could it also change how they use the internet?. PYMNTS’ most current research shows that consumers who live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to pay their monthly bills are beginning to cut back on their online activity. These cash-strapped consumers used digital travel and commuting apps like Uber and Lyft, micro-mobility apps and homesharing sites 13% less in July than in April, strongly suggesting that many are choosing to hunker down at home rather than spend time outside. They also used social media, messaging apps and even dating sites 6% less than two months prior.
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
Data Point: 68% of Consumers Want to Keep Passwords Off Their Apps
Time to leave the passwords behind. Consumers are leaning that way — and would be happy to abandon that age-old, friction-filled relic that traces its genesis to the dawn of the Internet. The latest edition of The Digital Fraud Tracker found that a majority of individuals would move past...
RT² Closes Acquisition Deal for IAS to Expand to Canada, Puerto Rico
Enterprise software platform Real Time Technologies (RT²) closed an acquisition deal for payment processing services provider InComm Agent Solutions (IAS), a subsidiary of InComm Payments, in a move to expand the geographic footprint of RT²’s serviceable areas beyond the U.S. into Canada and Puerto Rico. With IAS,...
