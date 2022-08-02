Twitter Users Could Soon See Elon Musk's Monthly Tweet Count: Here's How

Read on www.benzinga.com
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
Where Does Elon Musk Lean Politically? Tesla CEO Discusses Voting, DeSantis And 'Big Brother'
Elon Musk was recently asked on the Full Send Podcast whether he leans politically conservative as of late. The Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO then asked whether he comes off as a conservative. When the hosts mentioned that Musk is a billionaire supporting conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Musk reiterated praise for the Republican governor (he previously opined that DeSantis could 'easily win' the presidency in 2024).
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Elon Musk Says He Had To Undergo 'Random Drug Tests' To Prove He Is Not An Addict After Joe Rogan Episode
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said his 2018 pot-smoking incident on the Joe Rogan podcast came with consequences for SpaceX, a company he also heads. What Happened: “I did get a lot of backlash,” said Musk, while appearing on the Nelk Boys “Full Send” podcast on Thursday.
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Elon Musk Updates Timeline For 'Successful' Starship Orbital Launch
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a timeline for the orbital launch of Starship, which is being developed and tested at the company’s Boca Chica launch facility in Texas. What Happened: When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a picture of the Starship and asked him when an orbital launch is likely, the world’s richest person said a “successful” orbital flight is likely between one and 12 months from now.
If You Invested $1,000 When Jim Cramer Sent This Tweet About Coinbase, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Coinbase Inc COIN is an option for anyone wishing to start investing in cryptocurrencies since it offers a user-friendly interface, instructional resources and robust security features. Yet some investors might be hesitant to put their money in the company's stock. Shares of Coinbase have never returned to its initial public...
Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Elon Musk Still Wants To Take On Vladimir Putin In Single Combat
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues for the fifth month, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk once again touted the possibility of taking on President Vladimir Putin in single combat. What Happened: Musk, in an episode of the 'Full Send' podcast with the Nelk Boys on Friday, was asked who...
Apple Analyst Predicts Foxconn's India Site To Ship iPhone 14 Almost Simultaneously With China For The 1st Time
Eminent Apple Inc AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that India would ship the new iPhone 14 almost "simultaneously" with China. What Happened: Kuo, in a tweet on Friday, said his latest survey shows iPhone assembler Foxconn's India unit will ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of this year.
