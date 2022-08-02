ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Where Beyond Meat Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Beyond Meat BYND has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $20.89 versus the current price of Beyond Meat at $38.115, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Interest#Whales#Recent Whale Trades#Twtr
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points, Marker Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, following the release of jobs data. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 32,724.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 12,604.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,131.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Updates Timeline For 'Successful' Starship Orbital Launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a timeline for the orbital launch of Starship, which is being developed and tested at the company’s Boca Chica launch facility in Texas. What Happened: When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a picture of the Starship and asked him when an orbital launch is likely, the world’s richest person said a “successful” orbital flight is likely between one and 12 months from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy