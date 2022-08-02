Read on www.benzinga.com
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Where Beyond Meat Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Beyond Meat BYND has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $20.89 versus the current price of Beyond Meat at $38.115, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
'Crypto Is Dead?' Analyst Says Doom Calls Are Overdone As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Hold It Together
Most major coins traded lower Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.2% to $1.06 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Flow (FLOW +38.6% $2.63. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) +11.6% $1.16. 1inch Network (1INCH) +7.3% $0.84.
Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points, Marker Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, following the release of jobs data. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 32,724.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 12,604.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,131.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Elon Musk Updates Timeline For 'Successful' Starship Orbital Launch
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday gave a timeline for the orbital launch of Starship, which is being developed and tested at the company’s Boca Chica launch facility in Texas. What Happened: When one of Musk’s Twitter followers shared a picture of the Starship and asked him when an orbital launch is likely, the world’s richest person said a “successful” orbital flight is likely between one and 12 months from now.
