5 New Members to be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame

Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn Johnson
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
psubrandywineathletics.com
Brandywine Athletics Hall Of Fame To Induct Four New Members
MEDIA, Pa. -- The Penn State Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame will add four new members as the class of 2023 was announced on Thursday. The fourth hall of fame class includes volleyball student-athlete Miranda Biondi-Gorgoni, men's soccer coach and athletic director Jim Gastner, men's soccer student-athlete Terry Montgomery and three-sport student-athlete and women's basketball coach Mary Varano Zecca.
Archbishop Wood High School’s Football Team to Delay New Season by Two Weeks
The football team will play against Malvern Prep in September. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School’s football team will not start their upcoming season until two weeks after their original start date. Daryl Bell wrote about the team’s delay for the Bucks County Courier Times. Due to undisclosed reasons,...
suburbanonesports.com
Hatboro-Horsham Trio to Play Collegiate Baseball
On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Hatboro-Horsham seniors Zach Greenberg, Jack Elwell & Logan Fischer were recognized for committing to continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level. “These three guys – Jack, Logan and Zach - are representing one of the greatest groups I’ve ever coached,” Hatboro-Horsham coach Pete Moore...
Temple News
Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament
As rain poured down, Philadelphia’s own Big 5 college alumni took the floor at Rucker Park in a first-round regional matchup in The Basketball Tournament on July 16. The televised affair, TBT’s first-ever outdoor game, turned into a private competitive matchup after a rain delay forced a relocation to Gauchos Gym in the Bronx.
Max Patkin, ‘Clown Prince of Baseball’, Buried in Collingdale Cemetery
Max Patkin.Image via Wikipedia. Max Patkin enjoyed a long career as an entertainer in baseball, writes Irwin Cohen for JewishPress.com. Known lovingly by many as the Clown Prince of Baseball, the Paoli man saw his first game as a child with his Hebrew school class. Years later, he become a pitcher in the minor leagues.
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
After Successfully Qualifying, Downingtown Teen Expected to Be Youngest Participant at U.S. Amateur
Nick Gross.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Nick Gross, a 15-year-old Downingtown native, recently qualified for the United States Amateur and is expected to be the youngest participant in the elite competition, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
billypenn.com
Debate over new Rittenhouse benches; Philly’s bad property assessments; Phillies add ‘Thor’ to lineup | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. New Rittenhouse benches: hostile or accessible architecture?. After a two-year fundraising campaign, Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches. They’re longer — and have a...
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades. Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s 3-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent. People familiar with the Philadelphia region’s medical reputation will understand why, as the...
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
aroundambler.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan reviewed Tresini in Ambler
The Philadephia Inquirer’s Craig LaBan released his review of Tresini, a newer restaurant at 504 North Bethlehem Pike in Ambler (Lower Gwynedd). The restaurant filled the space of San Marco and opened on May 14th. In the review, LaBan said the following about the owner and chef Brad Daniels:
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
Long-time Delco Business Kent Studios Takes Philly Magazine Award
Kent Studios in Woodlyn has won the unique distinction of earning Philadelphia Magazine’s “2022 Framer That Doesn’t Cost a Second Mortgage” award in its Best of Philly series for helpers and fixers. The magazine pointed out the sticker shock felt the first time you tried to...
billypenn.com
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
