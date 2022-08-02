ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Teen raises over $30,000 for Midwest Honor Flight

By Carter Schmidt
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtmO2_0h2E4X6h00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is preparing to send more veterans to Washington, D.C. soon, and a teenager has raised over $30,000 for the organization over the past year.

Elsie Van Beek, sister to the organization’s president and CEO Aaron Van Beek, has been raising money since June 2021. It all started with a conversation between the siblings.

“I told him that I wanted to go on a flight and he was like, ‘alright, well if you raise $50,000 then you can go on a flight and then you can sponsor it.’ And I was like, ‘alright, game on,'” Elsie said.

Chris Van Beek, Elsie’s mom, says her daughter has served as the “patriotic princess” for Midwest Honor Flight since the organization’s start in 2017.

“Her role has always been to hand out the dog tags and welcome veterans home off the Honor Flight, and she’s welcomed home over 900 veterans and she’s wanted to take it a step further,” Chris said.

“Elsie Honors” is the name of her campaign. She has raised money by hosting bake sales, selling wreaths for Wreaths Across America and seeking donations through a website.

Her mom, who volunteers for the organization, says Midwest Honor Flight has a policy that you have to be at least 16 years old to go on a flight as a guardian. However, if the 14-year-old Elsie raises enough money to sponsor an entire flight, she’ll be able to go.

Midwest Honor Flight raising money to purchase trailer for 100 donated ‘honorchairs’

“My goal is just to do it before I’m 16 for when I become a guardian, so hopefully before that,” Elsie said.

“I asked her though, I said, ‘what happens if you raise that $50,000 too early?’ And her response was…” Chris said.

“I’m just going to keep on going. I’m going to raise it to $65,000 and then if I do end up getting even further than that, and then $75,000,” Elsie said.

“There’s been so many people supportive of her and her efforts. We simply could not do it without the community, and we’re super proud of her and the work she has done so far. I expect great things and I think she’ll make it,” Chris said.

Midwest Honor Flight has three flights planned for the near future.

If you would like to support Elsie Honors, you can donate directly on their websit e or order cupcakes.

For more information about the campaign, you can visit the Elsie Honors Facebook page or website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire

The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sisters Die In Fire While Vacationing in New York

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

LONG ISLAND, NY - Two young sisters from Potomac, MD - 19-year-old Lindsay Weiner and 21-year old Jillian Weiner were killed in an early morning house fire in the Hamptons, on eastern Long Island. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police responded to a home after the Southampton, NY Town Police received...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Midwest#Charity#Wreaths Across America
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland

On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings

BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy