Suspect in Tampa rapper’s murder arrested, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man Tuesday who was believed to be responsible for a Tampa rapper’s murder, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Darren Day, 25, was charged in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments on July 22.

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Tampa rapper, father killed following social media post

Friends and family identified the victim as Ari Williams , 27, who performed as a rapper under the name Rollie Bands. They said they believed social media led to his death after he posted a message on Instagram addressed to one or more people.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of statement; he didn’t deserve for his life to be taken,” said his aunt, Towanda Covington, during an interview with 8 On Your Side.

Ari Williams (Courtesy: Jherrica Huff)

During the early stages of the investigation, deputies said that the shooting did not appear random and that both the suspect and victim could have known each other.

Authorities said Day was found in Levy County and was taken into custody there. He was booked on a count of first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said the murder is still under investigation. Those with information on the crime are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Reginald Showers
3d ago

Thank you Lord, now my family can finally have closure and peace. We love you AJ.

