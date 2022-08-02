Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

Read on www.wuwm.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Wisconsin joins three other states in planning a Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit Tour
Wisconsin and three other Midwest states have agreed to set up a network of electric vehicle charging stations, so EV-driving tourists could make it the roughly 1,100 miles around our nearby Great Lake. State and local officials announced The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour Tuesday, next to a solar-powered EV...
