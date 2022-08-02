ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

National Organization for Women blasts Deshaun Watson decision

By Reice Shipley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers family drama

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has accomplished just about everything there is to do on the football field, but his life off of the football field has been far less simple for the ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback. His personal life and in particular his relationship with his family...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss

After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY

A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Zach Wilson takes break from social media to focus on season

Taking a page from the book of LeBron James during the playoffs, New York Jets Zach Wilson has deleted all of his social media accounts off his phone in an effort to focus on the upcoming season. When addressing reporters at Jets camp Tuesday about why he’s made the decision...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Watch as Joe Burrow leads team sprints in hilariously unique way

Even though he’s only been in the NFL for two seasons, quarterback Joe Burrow is the unquestioned leader of the Cincinnati Bengals, and he proved that once again this week, leading his team through a drill in an absolutely hilarious way. Burrow is currently unable to practice with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield dodges questions on Deshaun Watson’s suspension

Following four up and down seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded away to the Carolina Panthers after his former team took a shot at Deshaun Watson despite the looming suspension hanging over his head. With former judge Sue Robinson handing down a six-game suspension on Watson, it...
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick reacts to Dolphins tampering news

After all these years, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is still in rare form when it comes to dealing with the media. During New England’s training camp Wednesday morning, reporters asked Belichick what his thoughts were on the Miami Dolphins tampering investigation that involved his former quarterback Tom Brady.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitchell Trubisky’s shockingly bad practice stats

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback situation is very clearly in flux after the retirement of long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. And it appears that their newest addition, Mitchell Trubisky, isn’t helping the matter with some poor practice performances thus far during the team’s training camp. Trubisky has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo

It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson's Camp Continues To Have 1 Opinion

Earlier this week, judge Sue Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension. On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced its decision to appeal the suspension. The league is reportedly looking to hand Watson a year-long suspension with a potential fine as well. Watson's camp balked at that suggestion...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Six college football teams favored in every regular season game

It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
thecomeback.com

NBA champ reveals he almost stabbed Hall of Famer in wild locker room fight

It’s no secret that locker room fights and scuffles happen all the time in sports and most usually never make it to the headlines, but two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell revealed shocking news that he nearly stabbed Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon during a locker room scuffle. During an...
NBA

