National Organization for Women blasts Deshaun Watson decision

Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers family drama
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has accomplished just about everything there is to do on the football field, but his life off of the football field has been far less simple for the ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback. His personal life and in particular his relationship with his family...
NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal
The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight
Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss
After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY
A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
Zach Wilson takes break from social media to focus on season
Taking a page from the book of LeBron James during the playoffs, New York Jets Zach Wilson has deleted all of his social media accounts off his phone in an effort to focus on the upcoming season. When addressing reporters at Jets camp Tuesday about why he’s made the decision...
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett Expresses Confidence in Starting Role During Deshaun Watson’s Suspension
A month ago, Jacoby Brissett was third in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order. But since the trade that sent Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers and the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, Brissett is likely the starter for the first part of the season. On Tuesday after practice...
Watch as Joe Burrow leads team sprints in hilariously unique way
Even though he’s only been in the NFL for two seasons, quarterback Joe Burrow is the unquestioned leader of the Cincinnati Bengals, and he proved that once again this week, leading his team through a drill in an absolutely hilarious way. Burrow is currently unable to practice with the...
NFL Insider Reveals His Expectation For Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
On Monday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension. Many people believe that punishment is not harsh enough given the circumstances. The NFL has until Thursday to decide if it wants to appeal Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision. Although the NFL hasn't made a decision yet, Mike Florio...
Baker Mayfield dodges questions on Deshaun Watson’s suspension
Following four up and down seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded away to the Carolina Panthers after his former team took a shot at Deshaun Watson despite the looming suspension hanging over his head. With former judge Sue Robinson handing down a six-game suspension on Watson, it...
Bill Belichick reacts to Dolphins tampering news
After all these years, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is still in rare form when it comes to dealing with the media. During New England’s training camp Wednesday morning, reporters asked Belichick what his thoughts were on the Miami Dolphins tampering investigation that involved his former quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL world reacts to Mitchell Trubisky’s shockingly bad practice stats
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback situation is very clearly in flux after the retirement of long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. And it appears that their newest addition, Mitchell Trubisky, isn’t helping the matter with some poor practice performances thus far during the team’s training camp. Trubisky has been...
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
Report: Deshaun Watson's Camp Continues To Have 1 Opinion
Earlier this week, judge Sue Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension. On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced its decision to appeal the suspension. The league is reportedly looking to hand Watson a year-long suspension with a potential fine as well. Watson's camp balked at that suggestion...
Six college football teams favored in every regular season game
It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
NBA champ reveals he almost stabbed Hall of Famer in wild locker room fight
It’s no secret that locker room fights and scuffles happen all the time in sports and most usually never make it to the headlines, but two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell revealed shocking news that he nearly stabbed Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon during a locker room scuffle. During an...
