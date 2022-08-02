Market Wrap: Bitcoin Wavers in Narrow Range as Cryptos Trade Weaker

Read on www.coindesk.com
What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners
Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
Circle Invested in 2 Hacked Crypto Companies, Adding to Its Headaches Amid Stablecoin Scrutiny
This week’s nearly $200 million exploit of Nomad, the cross-chain bridge, and the $6 million drained from Slope Financial wallets have something in common: Both projects are backed by Circle Internet Financial’s venture-capital division. It’s an additional headache for Circle as it aims to go public later this...
Huge Traders Remain Super Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Crypto Carnage
Bitcoin (BTC) remains way below its highs, and reasons for optimism seem scarce. But not for some of the biggest traders, who’ve retained a rosy view. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market-making firm that buys and sells with institutions and other firms that do big transactions, recently surveyed its clients and found optimism abounds.
Crypto Miner Argo Blockchain Faced Equipment Challenges, Higher Costs in July
Crypto miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) mined 219 bitcoins (BTC) or bitcoin equivalents in July, 22% more than in June, even as it combated equipment problems and higher electricity costs. Power costs at its Helios facility in Texas were greater than expected, partly because of higher natural gas prices and partly...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's Rally Loses Steam After US Jobs Report
Price Point: Bitcoin fell as the U.S. jobs report showed hiring accelerated in July from June. Market Moves: Omkar Godbole reports on Flow token's price rally of 40% and how the surge is related to Meta Platform's decision to use the blockchain to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) initiative. Chart...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course, Pushes Higher, $21K Is ‘Point of Control’
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded on Wednesday, advancing 1.7% to above $23,300, ending a streak of five consecutive negative days. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surpassed its 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) of $23,214.50, and is within earshot of its 10-period EMA as it crossed above the 50-period EMA as well.
MicroStrategy Shares Surge as Michael Saylor Puts Full Focus on Bitcoin
MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock is up nearly 15% on Wednesday, helped by a modest rally in bitcoin (BTC) and news late Tuesday that Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO to become executive chairman. The software company's president, Phong Le, will become CEO. The management changes will allow for the company's...
Miner Tomorrow Crypto Looks to Go Public Through SPAC Merger
Tomorrow Crypto, a bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) mining infrastructure company, is looking to go public through a proposed a merger with Nasdaq-listed blank cheque firm Globalink Investment (GLLI), a special purpose acquisition company. The proposed merger values Tomorrow Crypto at $310 million and is expected to close in in...
Master of Anons: How a Crypto Developer Faked a DeFi Ecosystem
Something about Sunny Aggregator felt off-kilter to the cryptocurrency user known as Saint Eclectic. Sunny was the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) app to hit Solana during that blockchain’s scorching bull run last summer, when its native token jumped fivefold. Sunny was barely two weeks old by early September, but billions of dollars in crypto were flooding this yield farm.
Riot Blockchain Mined 28% Less Bitcoin in July as Heat Wave Cut Power Supply
Riot Blockchain, one of the world's largest bitcoin miners, said it produced 318 bitcoins in July, 28% fewer than in July of last year, as it shut some operations to accommodate the high energy demand during a heat wave in Texas. The miner gained $9.5 million in power credits and...
Banking Platform Galoy Raises $4M for Bitcoin-Backed Synthetic Dollar
Galoy, the company behind the open-source banking platform that powers El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Wallet, started offering its Stablesats product Wednesday. It also said it completed a $4 million capital raise to enable further development of its core GaloyMoney bitcoin banking platform. Stablesats is intended to provide an alternative...
Inside the Latest Flare-Up of the Bitcoin Maximalism Debate
“It’s about labels, it’s about people having fun fighting each other… Nothing regarding technology is at stake here,” says host Anna Baydakova of the bitcoin maximalism debate. “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Anna Baydakova discuss the long-running and fundamental debate at the center of crypto subculture...
The Fake Team That Made Solana DeFi Look Huge
CoinDesk reporters Danny Nelson and Tracy Wang on Thursday released a bombshell report that could tarnish the reputation of the entire Solana ecosystem. More than that, the dizzying tale highlights serious social vulnerabilities across blockchain and crypto development and investing. At the center of the story is a network of...
Who Will Mine Ethereum After It's Gone?
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based consensus system is just over the horizon, and the anticipation has created a bullish narrative for the smart-contract platform. That’s bittersweet for one very significant group: After the merge, current Ethereum miners will be left with immense amounts of computer hardware that will be much, much less useful.
Hot vs. Cold Crypto Storage: What Are the Differences?
After purchasing cryptocurrency, deciding how and where to store your assets is a very important step. Unlike physical currency, cryptocurrencies run on a blockchain, and therefore require digital storage systems called wallets. Like a cash wallet, a crypto wallet allows you to hold and transfer funds. There the similarities end. Crypto wallets consist of public and private keys, which are strings of characters that allow holders to receive and transfer their crypto assets.
First Mover Asia: Crypto's ‘Learn-on-the-Fly’ Ethos on Display as Bridge Hack Damage Reaches $2B
Prices: Neither bitcoin nor ether got much of a boost from the news of a move deeper into cryptocurrencies by the giant traditional money manager BlackRock (BLK). But Coinbase (COIN) shares sure got a boost, rocketing higher in what looked like a short squeeze. Insights: Vulnerabilities of cross-chain bridges have...
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital to Reopen Cash Withdrawals Next Week
Crypto-lender Voyager Digital said Friday it plans to "restore access" to cash deposits on Aug. 11, the company's first step in returning up to $270 million in fiat currency to its customers. The plan comes after Voyager, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, gained court approval Thursday to honor customers'...
Meta's NFT Outreach Powers 38% Rally in FLOW Token
FLOW, the token of the Flow blockchain, surged over 35% in the wake of Meta Platform's (META) decision to leverage the blockchain to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFT) initiative. CoinDesk data shows FLOW rose 38% to $2.62 in the past 24 hours. Prices hit a high of $2.84 at point,...
CME to Roll Out Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures on Aug. 29
Bitcoin traders will soon have an option to trade euro-dominated bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures contracts on a regulated exchange. Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) announced on Thursday that it would roll out bitcoin euro and ether euro futures contracts on Aug. 29, pending regulatory approval. The contract...
