Market Wrap: Bitcoin Wavers in Narrow Range as Cryptos Trade Weaker

Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO