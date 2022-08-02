Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Diamondback Energy. Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
IBM Whale Trades For August 05
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets
The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Benzinga
Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Texas Instruments Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments. Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0