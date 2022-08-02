ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Diamondback Energy. Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software. Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

IBM Whale Trades For August 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Virgin Galactic Hldgs#Spce Put Trade Neutral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets

The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Texas Instruments Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Texas Instruments. Looking at options history for Texas Instruments TXN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy