Madison, WI

Rain/storms expected Wednesday; Heat index values still in the 90s

By Brendan Johnson
nbc15.com
 3 days ago
nbc15.com

Hot and Humid this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate today. Another sunny and warm day is expected with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will begin to increase late today and into tonight. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees. Hot and humid conditions will settle in for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Storms and showers headed our way today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers are headed our way later today, but until then we’ll continue with hot and humid conditions. Dew points will likely reach the low 70s later this morning, with temperatures in the mid-80s. An approaching cold front will spark up storms and showers during the...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin

Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14. As part of the 11 days of family fun, there...
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
nbc15.com

Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Scott Adler grew up in Waunakee but now lives on the westside of Madison. He’s no stranger to helping during a disaster. He’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2014 and has been on a dozen deployments – including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Reinfections make up over 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases in Dane Co., PHMDC reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are offering anyone needing their first COVID-19 vaccine shots a fourth option. On Friday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. began offering the newly approved Novavax vaccine, to compliment the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson versions already offered. The Centers...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games

Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. Updated: 10 hours ago. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts. Updated: Aug. 3, 2022...
MADISON, WI

