Rain/storms expected Wednesday; Heat index values still in the 90s

Hot and Humid this Weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate today. Another sunny and warm day is expected with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity will begin to increase late today and into tonight. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees. Hot and humid conditions will settle in for...
ALERT DAY: Hot and humid Saturday, then thunderstorms likely Saturday night, Sunday – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Storms and showers headed our way today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers are headed our way later today, but until then we’ll continue with hot and humid conditions. Dew points will likely reach the low 70s later this morning, with temperatures in the mid-80s. An approaching cold front will spark up storms and showers during the...
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
WEAU-TV 13
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WSAW
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm temperature last fall is causing problems for this summer’s berry crops. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14. As part of the 11 days of family fun, there...
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
Madison man travels to Kentucky to help with flood relief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is making his way to Kentucky to help with disaster relief after deadly flooding hit the eastern part of that state. Scott Adler grew up in Waunakee but now lives on the westside of Madison. He’s no stranger to helping during a disaster. He’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross since 2014 and has been on a dozen deployments – including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in Texas.
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
Reinfections make up over 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases in Dane Co., PHMDC reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are offering anyone needing their first COVID-19 vaccine shots a fourth option. On Friday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. began offering the newly approved Novavax vaccine, to compliment the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson versions already offered. The Centers...
Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social
Officials investigating possible spill after contaminated soil found near Enbridge pipeline in Wisconsin
Officials are investigating a possible oil spill after contaminated soil was found near the site of an Enbridge pipeline in northwestern Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Enbridge reported Wednesday that a contractor had found suspected contaminated soil while working on the Line 5 pipeline. The soil...
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
