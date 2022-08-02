Man arrested for possession of heroin, meth & outstanding warrants

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Gowanda on Monday for outstanding warrants in Erie County and the City of Buffalo. Following his arrest, a search of his residence reportedly resulted in the recovery of several narcotics.

Ethan McHale was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving his residence on Edgewood Drive. After he was taken into custody, deputies reportedly found three hypodermic needles containing a mixture of heroin, methamphetamine and other substances in his residence, as well as two baggies of crystal meth and a glass pipe.

McHale was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and criminal possession of a stimulant, in addition to two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He is currently being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment and court appearances for the warrants.

