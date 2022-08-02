Read on www.lakeshorepublicradio.org
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Michigan results stream in
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary, but there are five Republican candidates fighting for the chance to face her in November. Get more race results from Michigan. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Governor’s Public Health Commission issues final report with $240M price tag, following system study
The Governor’s Public Health Commission on Thursday recommended more than $240 million for improvements for Indiana’s public health system. The report focused on six key areas: workforce; funding; governance; services and infrastructure; emergency preparedness; childhood and adolescence health; and data and analytics. Former Indiana Sen. Luke Kenley said...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Report: Animal feeding operations without permits are polluting the Lake Erie basin
A new report shows large, unpermitted animal farms in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio could be causing most of the nutrient pollution in the Lake Erie basin. That pollution can fuel toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie — threatening the drinking water for at least 11 million people. If you...
Comments / 0