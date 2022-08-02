Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

Read on www.kvpr.org
Voters in Kansas are the first to decide on abortion post-Roe
Voters in Kansas today will decide whether to add an amendment to the state constitution that says there is no right to an abortion in the state. A constitutional amendment would open the door for lawmakers to further restrict or ban abortion in the state. Get more race results from...
Encore: States aim to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8
Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas AG Derek Schmidt to face one another in November
According to two race calls by The Associated Press, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, have won their primaries for governor in the state. They will face one another in November in a race that is considered a "tossup" by the non-partisan...
