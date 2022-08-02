Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

Hemp products, like Delta-8, are designed to get users high. And where marijuana is legal, you can find them at local stores. The products have been a lifeline for the struggling hemp industry. But federal regulators aren't monitoring what's in the products, and there's been a spike in calls to poison control centers. As Ben Paviour from VPM reports, states like Virginia are starting to crack down.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO