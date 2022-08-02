Chellye Stump has been named the new Dean of Administrative Services at Enterprise State Community College. Stump will manage three divisions at ESCC in her new role. As Dean of Administrative Services, she will lead all areas of the college’s business functions, which includes the College’s budget, bookstore services, inventory and financial reporting; information technology, including the hardware, software, networking and communications infrastructure; and college planning, institutional effectiveness, quality enhancement and accreditation through the Institutional Effectiveness Division.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO