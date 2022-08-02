Double homicide trial of former UW-Madison football player moved from next week to next year

Read on www.nbc15.com
Me
2d ago
Another legal gun owner causing problems 🙄 Maybe if people see enough of these they will realize it’s the illegal gun owners we need to worry about.
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
fox47.com
One man's experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
nbc15.com
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
nbc15.com
MPD responds to shots fired call in southwest Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after gunfire was reported in a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city. At least five MPD police cruisers responded to the area near Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Caution tape has also been seen blocking off part of Balsam Road. While an officer did confirm the shots fired call, MPD did not give the specific location near where the cruisers are.
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
nbc15.com
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car thefts
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests. Chief Andre Sayles announced during a news conference Monday afternoon that Daemon...
nbc15.com
Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A carjacking victim and a store employee suffered minor injuries Friday morning as the suspect stole her SUV outside a Walmart on Madison’s east side, the police department reported. According to MPD’s initial statement, a woman was loading groceries into her 2013 Land Rover Evoque...
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WMTV) - The cream puffs are filled and the rides are ready for the start of the 171st Wisconsin State Fair. Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is on Thursday and runs through Sunday, August 14. As part of the 11 days of family fun, there...
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
nbc15.com
Reinfections make up over 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases in Dane Co., PHMDC reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are offering anyone needing their first COVID-19 vaccine shots a fourth option. On Friday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. began offering the newly approved Novavax vaccine, to compliment the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson versions already offered. The Centers...
seehafernews.com
Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Homicide By Intoxicated Use Of A Vehicle
A Dane County judge has sentenced a 24-year-old Prairie du Sac man to 10 years in prison for causing a fatal accident when he was driving drunk. Investigators told the court Gabriel Bare was intoxicated when he crashed into a man on a motorcycle who had been stopped at a stop light in the town of Springfield.
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility
seehafernews.com
Additional Charges Expected Against Poynette Man Who Failed To Secure His Gun
Poynette police say they expect the Columbia County district attorney’s office to file additional charges against a man accused of leaving a gun unsecured. They say that led to the weekend shooting of a seven-year-old girl who suffered a leg injury. No names have been released. The man was...
