Double homicide trial of former UW-Madison football player moved from next week to next year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after gunfire was reported in a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city. At least five MPD police cruisers responded to the area near Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Caution tape has also been seen blocking off part of Balsam Road. While an officer did confirm the shots fired call, MPD did not give the specific location near where the cruisers are.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO