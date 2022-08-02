ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell

By DOUG FERGUSON
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy