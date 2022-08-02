Mind Your Banners: Fall Camp Opens

We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.

SHELBY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO