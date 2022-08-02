ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?

Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors. You’re reading...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Silbermann
Amazon Maven

Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report investors have been riding a roller coaster during the last two years. The stock climbed 74% in 2020. But then it went sideways, growing less than 3% in 2021. And until the company reported its second-quarter (Q2) earnings for 2022, the stock appeared...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Media Companies#Stock#Advertising#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Elliott Management
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Observer

Robinhood Bets That Big Layoffs Will Offset Declines in Revenue and Users

Robinhood is doubling down on cost reduction as its revenue plummets and users ditch the platform amid a bear market. The stock and cryptocurrency trading app reported second-quarter earnings late August 2, a day earlier than expected. The report shows revenue for the three months ended June 30 fell 44 percent from a year ago to $318 million, missing analysts’ estimate of $321 million. After expenses, Robinhood reported a net quarterly loss of $0.34 per share, better than the $0.37 expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Observer

Jack Dorsey’s Block Feels the Pain of Bitcoin’s Price Drop

Jack Dorsey’s evangelism for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency has, over the years, attracted investor interest and substantially changed the way that Block, the payments company he cofounded, (formerly called Square) does business. At a conference last year, Dorsey said: “Bitcoin changes absolutely everything. I don’t think there is anything more...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday

Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Agreeing to Buy iRobot at a 22% Premium?

Amazon is buying iRobot, which could improve its consumer smart-home products. iRobot stock will go out as a market-losing investment despite the popularity of its Roomba vacuums. Don't expect iRobot to meaningfully boost Amazon's business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Facebook parent Meta makes first-ever bond offering

(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would make its first-ever bond offering, at a time when the social media company is making massive investments to fund its virtual reality projects. While Meta did not disclose the size of the offering, IFR News reported the bond sale...
BUSINESS
Observer

Tiger Global Is Losing Its Stripes

In recent years, Tiger Global has been one of the most powerful and feared investors in the world. The New York-based hedge fund has flooded the startup world with generous cash. In the first five months of 2021, Tiger invested in 118 startups, ten times the number it had invested in during the comparable months the year before. Its investment portfolio includes prominent firms such as Coinbase, Roblox, and TikTok/Bytedance.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy