StreetInsider.com
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the consensus of adjusted EPS of...
Motley Fool
Is Amazon's Stock Split Starting to Pay Off?
Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split in early June didn't provide a catalyst for the stock. The missing ingredient then was that small investors didn't have ample motivation to jump aboard. A recent string of good news for Amazon plus its lower share price could be attractive for small investors.
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report investors have been riding a roller coaster during the last two years. The stock climbed 74% in 2020. But then it went sideways, growing less than 3% in 2021. And until the company reported its second-quarter (Q2) earnings for 2022, the stock appeared...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
Major Tech Stocks Soaring Amidst Recession
Major tech stocks soared for the second day in a row leading to a significantly higher Wednesday than many expected. Shopify and Unity Software were up over 12%, and shares of Coinbase went up 14%.
Alphabet Shows Once Again Why It Is the Best FAANG Stock to Own
Investing for the future didn't prevent another solid earnings report.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Observer
What Is AMTD Digital, the Mysterious Meme Stock That Surged 20,000% in a Month?
Think the meme stock mania is over? A little-known fintech stock just proved you wrong. AMTD Digital, a Hong Kong-based fintech company that went public in July, saw its stock skyrocket more than 200-fold in less than three weeks, baffling investors as well as the company itself. What is AMTD...
Observer
Robinhood Bets That Big Layoffs Will Offset Declines in Revenue and Users
Robinhood is doubling down on cost reduction as its revenue plummets and users ditch the platform amid a bear market. The stock and cryptocurrency trading app reported second-quarter earnings late August 2, a day earlier than expected. The report shows revenue for the three months ended June 30 fell 44 percent from a year ago to $318 million, missing analysts’ estimate of $321 million. After expenses, Robinhood reported a net quarterly loss of $0.34 per share, better than the $0.37 expected.
Observer
Jack Dorsey’s Block Feels the Pain of Bitcoin’s Price Drop
Jack Dorsey’s evangelism for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency has, over the years, attracted investor interest and substantially changed the way that Block, the payments company he cofounded, (formerly called Square) does business. At a conference last year, Dorsey said: “Bitcoin changes absolutely everything. I don’t think there is anything more...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday
Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices.
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Agreeing to Buy iRobot at a 22% Premium?
Amazon is buying iRobot, which could improve its consumer smart-home products. iRobot stock will go out as a market-losing investment despite the popularity of its Roomba vacuums. Don't expect iRobot to meaningfully boost Amazon's business.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%)
srnnews.com
Facebook parent Meta makes first-ever bond offering
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would make its first-ever bond offering, at a time when the social media company is making massive investments to fund its virtual reality projects. While Meta did not disclose the size of the offering, IFR News reported the bond sale...
Observer
Tiger Global Is Losing Its Stripes
In recent years, Tiger Global has been one of the most powerful and feared investors in the world. The New York-based hedge fund has flooded the startup world with generous cash. In the first five months of 2021, Tiger invested in 118 startups, ten times the number it had invested in during the comparable months the year before. Its investment portfolio includes prominent firms such as Coinbase, Roblox, and TikTok/Bytedance.
