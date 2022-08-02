Top GOP leaders have no Democratic opposition in 2022, but plenty from their own party, and an ex-president

Read on thebadgerproject.org
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Wisconsin 2020 election investigator gets 'surprise' at Trump rally
Special counsel Michael Gableman is rallying behind the Trump-backed primary rival of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, spurning the top lawmaker who hired him to investigate the 2020 election.
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Washington Examiner
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary
NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
Three GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 riot face primary election challenges by rivals endorsed by the former president.
10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Will any be left in Congress after November?
Liz Cheney will be next Republican facing a primary after standing up to Trump by voting to impeach him. Will the party be ready to move forward?
Wisconsin GOP Leader Says Trump's Still Begging Him To Decertify 2020 Election
A top Republican in Wisconsin says former President Donald Trump swung and missed in an attempt to coax him into decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Trump called him last week asking him to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in his state.
Half of GOP Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds
David Beard, a 69-year-old retiree, in Liberal, Mo., July 10, 2022. (Christopher Smith/The New York Times) As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his post-presidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination.
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
Trump-backed Arizona Senate candidate escalates election fears ahead of GOP primary
Arizona Republican Blake Masters, who earned Donald Trump's endorsement for the Senate race by embracing the former President's lies that he won the 2020 election, has turned to questioning whether the 2022 midterm election will be legitimate, as he tries to lock up support among the party faithful ahead of next month's primary.
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Washington Examiner
New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis
“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
MSNBC
What to watch as four states hold August 9 primaries
As the dust settles on last week’s dramatic primaries, the political world’s attention shifts to tomorrow’s contests, with four states holding primaries — the last day of the 2022 cycle in which there are four primaries on a single day. In Connecticut, it’s been a few...
Washington Examiner
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
Critics Who Pinned Gas Prices on Joe Biden Are 'Silent' Now—Pete Buttigieg
"I do think a lot of the settling in oil prices has been influenced by the leadership that the president showed earlier this summer," said the transportation secretary.
