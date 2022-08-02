ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Eyewitness News

Multi-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle crash in New Haven that happened on Thursday night. Justin Matthew Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a proper lane for the incident that happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River

NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford

There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Home in Newington

Several firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home in Newington Thursday afternoon. Officials said a structure fire broke out on Old Farms Drive. Crews are fighting the blaze in the extreme heat. It's unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials

Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
MONROE, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Public Pool Closed Following Drowning

A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Cooling Centers OPEN in Danbury

Please be advised that due to the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday, August 5th) the locations listed below will be available as cooling centers across the City of Danbury. The weather will be closely monitored as the week progresses and adjustments to the city’s cooling strategy will be made as necessary.
DANBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol issues extreme heat advisory

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle

BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say

A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
CONNECTICUT STATE

