Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Eyewitness News
Multi-vehicle crash leads to DUI arrest in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle crash in New Haven that happened on Thursday night. Justin Matthew Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a proper lane for the incident that happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News
Old Saybrook businesses forced to evacuate after restaurant employee leaves on gas
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Employees and customers at several Old Saybrook businesses had to evacuate Thursday morning because of a gas leak. Firefighters rushed to AJ Noodle Bar on Main Street around 8 a.m. after someone smelled fumes in the area. The owner of the business told Channel 3...
Eyewitness News
What the latest heat wave means for your car
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia about the extreme heat: This Week in the City
In this episode of “This Week in the City”, Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia about the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday August 5th) and the city’s response and resources. The locations listed below will be...
Register Citizen
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
NBC Connecticut
Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford
There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Home in Newington
Several firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a home in Newington Thursday afternoon. Officials said a structure fire broke out on Old Farms Drive. Crews are fighting the blaze in the extreme heat. It's unknown if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if there are any injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials
Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
ctexaminer.com
Marijuana Sales a Go in Old Saybrook with Zoning Approval, Says Fine Fettle CEO
OLD SAYBROOK – In a call to CT Examiner yesterday, Fine Fettle CEO Ben Zachs said he was confident that his proposed marijuana dispensary off Interstate 95 will receive its state permit, and will open for business if the project receives local zoning approval. Connecticut-based Fine Fettle operates dispensaries...
athleticbusiness.com
Public Pool Closed Following Drowning
A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
hamlethub.com
Cooling Centers OPEN in Danbury
Please be advised that due to the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday, August 5th) the locations listed below will be available as cooling centers across the City of Danbury. The weather will be closely monitored as the week progresses and adjustments to the city’s cooling strategy will be made as necessary.
Bristol Press
Bristol issues extreme heat advisory
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
Bristol Press
Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle
BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say
A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.
Eyewitness News
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
ctexaminer.com
Police Chief Calls Approving Marijuana Sales in Old Saybrook ‘Negligent,’ Warns of Costs
OLD SAYBROOK – At a public hearing on Monday night, Police Chief Michael Spera said that the town’s Zoning Commission would be “negligent” to approve a proposed marijuana dispensary that he warned would create a major public safety concern and require expanding the Old Saybrook Police Department.
