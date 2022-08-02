ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

hamlethub.com

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update

"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury Seeks Library Assistant, Accepting Applications

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU Hires New Choral Director

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs

Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Waterbury, CT
Connecticut Society
Waterbury, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport's Remarkable Theater announces launch of Club203, new social program for adults with disabilities

Remarkable Theater has announce a new social program for adults with disabilities called Club203 will launch this fall! "Congratulations to Remarkable Theater board member Stacie Curran and the other individuals who have spearheaded this fantastic initiative," they say. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Human Services and...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Yale New Haven Health opens Digestive Health Center in Westport

Yale New Haven Health has opened a new digestive health center at 325 Riverside Ave., Suite 100, in Westport. A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 3 with center staff and health system officials on hand. “We are excited for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine to bring to Westport...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Community Policing in ACTION! Bethel Police and K9 Penny Head to Camp!

Community policing is action! Yesterday, members of the Bethel Police Department met with Bethel Parks and Rec’s preschool summer camp. Police say campers learned many safety tips and they were able to check out the equipment used by the police department!. The Department's new puppy Bloodhound K9 Penny enjoyed...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Scarsdale Scout Troop 4 to have girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history

Scarsdale’s Troop 4 is pleased to announce that this fall, it will have a girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history. Nationwide, in 2019, Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, opened membership to girls ages 11 - 17. Scouting develops character, civic mindedness, leadership and physical fitness. Middle and high school-aged Scouts, with guidance from adult leaders, create and lead activities such as hikes, outdoor games, community service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities.
SCARSDALE, NY
hamlethub.com

CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport

When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Merwin Meadows Pond Now OPEN

Based on the results of testing performed on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wilton’s Merwin Meadows Pond is safe for swimming and reopens today, Friday, August 5th. Wilton’s Health Director continues to feel the E. coli contamination identified on July 29th is the result of geese in the area. Earlier this week, park staff installed a field of 10 pinwheels as an additional tool to deter geese. The swirling pinwheels refract sunlight, acting as a humane means of scaring away the geese.
WILTON, CT
United States Navy
Advocacy
Society
Charities
hamlethub.com

Did you know? Norwalk Health Department has a Mosquito Management program

This summer, the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) urges Norwalkers to prevent mosquito bites to avoid illness. NHD’s mosquito management program aims to help our residents avoid mosquito-borne illnesses through education, mosquito surveillance, and source reduction. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne illness is to avoid mosquitoes. You can take...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Important Information for Southbury Voters: Primary on August 9

Primaries for U.S. Senator, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, and State Representative (both democratic and republican) on Tuesday, August 9, from 6AM - 8PM. Voters will vote at their assigned district polling sites. Click here to find your voting district and a polling location. Voter Registration Deadlines. August 4: Deadline...
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners

Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Resident Tara Donohue Named to Dean's List at Tufts University

Tufts University student Tara Donohue, of Bethel, class of 2023, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Donohue is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: SFB Consulting Firm

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SFB Consulting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

