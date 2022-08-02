Read on news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update
"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Seeks Library Assistant, Accepting Applications
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
hamlethub.com
SHU Hires New Choral Director
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Westport's Remarkable Theater announces launch of Club203, new social program for adults with disabilities
Remarkable Theater has announce a new social program for adults with disabilities called Club203 will launch this fall! "Congratulations to Remarkable Theater board member Stacie Curran and the other individuals who have spearheaded this fantastic initiative," they say. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Human Services and...
hamlethub.com
Yale New Haven Health opens Digestive Health Center in Westport
Yale New Haven Health has opened a new digestive health center at 325 Riverside Ave., Suite 100, in Westport. A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 3 with center staff and health system officials on hand. “We are excited for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine to bring to Westport...
hamlethub.com
Community Policing in ACTION! Bethel Police and K9 Penny Head to Camp!
Community policing is action! Yesterday, members of the Bethel Police Department met with Bethel Parks and Rec’s preschool summer camp. Police say campers learned many safety tips and they were able to check out the equipment used by the police department!. The Department's new puppy Bloodhound K9 Penny enjoyed...
hamlethub.com
Scarsdale Scout Troop 4 to have girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history
Scarsdale’s Troop 4 is pleased to announce that this fall, it will have a girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history. Nationwide, in 2019, Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, opened membership to girls ages 11 - 17. Scouting develops character, civic mindedness, leadership and physical fitness. Middle and high school-aged Scouts, with guidance from adult leaders, create and lead activities such as hikes, outdoor games, community service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
hamlethub.com
Join Connecticut Choral Society in Brookfield for Summer Sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA
Join Connecticut Choral Society on Monday, August 29 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield for a summer sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA. Vivaldi offers us the opportunity to unite in song. Come and help us ignite the joy of singing within our communities. The evening will feature guest soloists and...
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
hamlethub.com
Merwin Meadows Pond Now OPEN
Based on the results of testing performed on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wilton’s Merwin Meadows Pond is safe for swimming and reopens today, Friday, August 5th. Wilton’s Health Director continues to feel the E. coli contamination identified on July 29th is the result of geese in the area. Earlier this week, park staff installed a field of 10 pinwheels as an additional tool to deter geese. The swirling pinwheels refract sunlight, acting as a humane means of scaring away the geese.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Mary Dougherty
What community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Chirp summer concerts in the park are so fun and a great way to connect with friends. I always feel grateful to be able to catch up with people with live music under the stars.
hamlethub.com
Did you know? Norwalk Health Department has a Mosquito Management program
This summer, the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) urges Norwalkers to prevent mosquito bites to avoid illness. NHD’s mosquito management program aims to help our residents avoid mosquito-borne illnesses through education, mosquito surveillance, and source reduction. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne illness is to avoid mosquitoes. You can take...
hamlethub.com
Important Information for Southbury Voters: Primary on August 9
Primaries for U.S. Senator, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, and State Representative (both democratic and republican) on Tuesday, August 9, from 6AM - 8PM. Voters will vote at their assigned district polling sites. Click here to find your voting district and a polling location. Voter Registration Deadlines. August 4: Deadline...
hamlethub.com
American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners
Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Police Officer Robert Smurlo Retires After Two Decades of Dedicated Service
Officer Robert Smurlo retired from the Greenwich Police Department after twenty years of service to the Town of Greenwich. Prior to joining the Greenwich Police Department, Officer Smurlo worked in Traffic Engineering for the Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works and received an associate degree in Criminal Justice. In...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Resident Tara Donohue Named to Dean's List at Tufts University
Tufts University student Tara Donohue, of Bethel, class of 2023, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Donohue is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean's List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: SFB Consulting Firm
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SFB Consulting...
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Comments / 0