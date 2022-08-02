North Meadow (Rt 13), West Buffalo Streets intersection reduced to one lane for repairs

Read on ithacavoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Night work planned next week for water service on East Green Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—Night work is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, Aug. 8, to Wednesday, Aug. 10 on the 100 block of East Green Street. The work will reduce the street to one lane that will be shifted as work to install new water service progresses.
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
Lane closures announced on I-86 in Steuben County
(WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be aware of lane closures on Interstate-86 in Steuben County. The NYSDOT said that the lane closures will be for pavement rehabilitation work in the eastbound and westbound directions on I-86. Work between Exit 40 and Exit 41 is slated to begin […]
NewsChannel 36
Police close off portion of Grand Central Avenue after crash
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A portion of Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads was closed off by police Thursday evening for a car accident. The crash happened sometime around 9 p.m. Police had a portion of the street blocked off as officers used flashlights to look for evidence or debris. Nearby, there was a damaged car pulled over to the sidewalk, and it appeared to be the only car involved in the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
100 block of Giles Street closed temporarily due to sewer issue
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 100 block of Giles Street will be completely closed to through traffic for a period of time Tuesday. The City of Ithaca announced that construction on a sewer service problem will close a one-way section of the street, from the intersection of Giles and Columbia Streets to the intersection with Giles and Hudson Streets.
Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City
No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bath Amazon facility turning lane construction to begin in August
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction for the left turning lane into the upcoming Amazon warehouse in Bath is slated to start later this month. According to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, the turning lane road work on State Route 54 in Bath will begin sometime on or before August 15, 2022. The IDA didn’t […]
Wall of partially collapsed building fails, neighboring home to be demolished
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An exterior wall of a building on Syracuse’s North Side failed Wednesday after it partially collapsed Tuesday morning, city code enforcement officials said. Around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Man in critical condition after tractor-trailer incident in Town of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in critical condition after a series of events took a perilous turn on Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca. According to a police press release, deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to the 100 block of Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca for a report of an apparently intoxicated white male standing in the caller’s front yard at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 3.
NewsChannel 36
Truck Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, NY (WENY) -- Fire crews worked to put out a fire in a trash compactor truck early Thursday morning in Chemung County. The fire was reported around 7:30AM on Thursday, as the dump truck was headed south on Route 13, headed towards Interstate 86. Fire crews with Town and Country, Horseheads Fire and Elmira Heights responded to put out the flames in the truck's compactor, which was made difficult due to the cardboard that had been compressed inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friendly’s on Triphammer Road closes permanently
ITHACA, N.Y.—The last Friendly’s in Ithaca has closed permanently, announcing the decision with a note posted on the door in late July. Located in the Cayuga Shopping Center on Triphammer Road, around the Village of Lansing and Ithaca border, the smallest of the three Ithaca locations had continued to serve its customers throughout the pandemic by offering takeout from its walk-up ice cream window.
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
County pauses North Tioga Street property teardown decision until October
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, featuring a lengthy discussion on downtown Ithaca crime, further discussion on the local Starbucks issues and the presentation of the Tompkins County Recovery and Resilience Plan. There will be further coverage of the county’s Starbucks decision...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As morning rolled around there are still over 1,300 customers in Otsego county without power, according to NYSEG. Chemung County – 24 Chenango County – 135 Delaware County – […]
cnycentral.com
State police say truck driver fell asleep leading to overturned tractor trailer on I-481
TOWN OF CLAY — State police say a driver fell asleep, leading to an overturned truck on 481 southbound near the Verplank Road Bridge. The truck was seen on its side across two lanes of traffic, slowing down traffic Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:39 AM. Law enforcement...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0