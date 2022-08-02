ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox6now.com

Comments / 6

Henry Mykel
2d ago

Just give all three of them life. They all knowingly took part in an armed robbery of a woman just trying to feed her family. Their actions are not those of human beings. They should never be free to hurt anyone else.

Reply(1)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired at Milwaukee's Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff's officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 p.m. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left the scene with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home

RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation

MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shake Shack#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 2 seriously hurt, gunman sought

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. The victims were a juvenile and an adult. Police said the shots were fired near 50th Street at 14th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were taking to hospitals in the Kenosha area – and later transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to the seriousness of the injuries.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

43rd and Oklahoma crash; driver cited for OWI

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 near 43rd and Oklahoma. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a driver rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at the red light. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years

MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Teen involved in Shake Shack shooting accepts plea deal

MILWAUKEE — One of the teens connected to the shooting of a Milwaukee police detective inside the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward in January accepted a plea deal Tuesday. Prosecutors accuse Dionta'e L. Hayes of leading officers on a chase in a stolen Volkswagen after the shooting. Detective...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns

RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
WAUWATOSA, WI
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
CBS 58

Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah

NOW: Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah. Four current and former Louisville, Kentucky police officers are facing federal civil rights changes for the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. A local civil rights attorney and activist said this could open the door for justice for local families.
WAUWATOSA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy