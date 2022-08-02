Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

Read on www.kasu.org
Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan
In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Blake Masters, endorsed by former...
The News Roundup – Domestic
On Tuesday,Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have stripped abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Republican Congressman Peter Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Trump in 2021. Michigan voters made him pay for it. Meijer lost his primary to challenger John Gibbs.
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
The state judge has put a temporary hold on Wyoming's new law banning most abortions. That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week until a judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates. Will Walkey from the Mountain West News Bureau reports.
Encore: Oregon's outdoor worker protection rules are tested as temps heat up
Back-to-back summers with scorching triple-digit heat have led officials in the Pacific Northwest to add new regulations to protect people working outdoors. Oregon has some of the nation's strongest rules for working in excessive temperatures. But as Oregon Public Broadcasting's Monica Samayoa reports, not everyone benefits. MONICA SAMAYOA, BYLINE: For...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will include school safety in next week's special session
Ahead of next week’s special session of the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson provided details Tuesday on what he will include on the agenda. In a press conference, Hutchinson said school safety will be part of the session. The Arkansas School Safety Commission was reconvened earlier this year through...
