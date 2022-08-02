ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead near 17th Avenue, Angela Drive

By Jodicee Arianna, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 65-year-old James Hendrickson dead near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive.

Officers responded to a call on Monday about a shooting and detained a man who identified himself as the shooter, Phoenix police said.

Hendrickson was found with gunshot injuries and later died, police said.

According to police, the man who identified himself as the shooter told police he was acting out of self-defense. He was not booked into jail pending further investigation, police said.

The identity of the man who was found with gunshot injuries was not released by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Jodicee Arianna at Jodicee.Harris@gannett.com.

