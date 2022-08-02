ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Parts of Gaston still don't have high-speed internet. This grant could help change that.

By Staff Reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Parts of Gaston County that do not have high-speed internet may now be able to access the service thanks to thousands in state grant funding the county received.

The nearly $750,000 in funds are part of the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant, and it will allow for broadband service to be extended to 178 households and businesses in rural portions of the county. Gaston County was one of a dozen counties awarded money for broadband expansion.

The county said that an area in the northwestern tip of Gaston County, northwest even of Cherryville, does not have high speed internet access. Neither does a small section of the northeastern tip of the county north of Stanley, and another small area east of Cherryville.

The county will partner with Spectrum Southeast to provide the internet service.

Gaston County isn't the only county to receive help from the grant program. In total, the state awarded more than $23.4 million in grants, which will help provide new broadband internet service to nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses across the street, according to the office of Gov. Roy Cooper.

More than 300 applications were submitted for this round of grant funding.

The nearly $750,000 Gaston County received comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding and requires a local contribution of $130,914.15, which will be split between the county, federal ARPA funding and Spectrum Southeast, the county said.

The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

