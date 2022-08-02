Reactions: Cincinnati Reds send Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins at MLB trade deadline

The Cincinnati Reds announced that they acquired infielders Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle ahead of the MLB trade deadline Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Steer is the Twins' No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Hajjar ranks No. 18 and Encarnacion-Strand ranks 23rd.

In three career starts at Target Field, Mahle has posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.500 WHIP.

MLB Network analysts discussed - before the return was announced what they expect Mahle to do for the Twins.

"I'm a big Tyler Mahle guy," Greg Amsinger said. "I look at pitchers that their home yard is a bandbox. And I really focus on their ERA on the road. His ERA at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati - 5.24 the last two years. On the road: 2.73. To me that's significant. I want to see what he looks like in another uniform, pitching in a different ballpark."

"Absolutely. You're looking at all of those things," Dan O'Dowd said. "You're looking at trying to project how he might perform in your particular environment. Obviously Minnesota is a great place to go from a pitching standpoint. I think his mix of pitches complements their current staff a little bit too. Because I think he's gonna provide a little different look."

"His fastball reminds me of Joe Ryan's, where the metrics on it are just awesome," Tom Verducci said. "Great ride to that pitch, more of a flyball pitcher. So I do think the change in parks helps him. It reminds me of when Theo Epstein long ago traded for Curt Schilling. Schilling said I don't know if I want to pitch at Fenway. They showed him numbers that actually flyball pitchers do well at Fenway Park. I think Mahle making this transition - listen, I think his fastball plays anywhere, but that will play up there. I thought this was a must-have for the Minnesota Twins. If you look at every team in contention in both leagues, the Twins' rotation had the highest ERA - of all 14 teams. I wasn't sure if without getting a starting pitcher if they even make the postseason - never mind getting through it. ... I think Mahle's the kind of swing-and-miss starting pitcher, pitch-deep-into-a-game arm they absolutely needed. So they checked a box today."

Social media reactions to the deal, including from The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Cincinnati Reds send Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins at MLB trade deadline