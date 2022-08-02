TA: Matic Price Faces Resistance To Break Above The $1 mark?

Read on www.newsbtc.com
Bitcoin Funding Rates Turn Positive, Why The Rally May Not Be Over
Bitcoin funding rates had fallen below neutral two weeks ago after finally recovering from a month-long downtrend. This had sparked fears of another bearish trend starting in the market. However, this has quickly changed as the numbers for last week have come in. This time around, the bitcoin funding rates are painting a better picture for the digital asset.
TA – Polkadot Price Shows Strength, Eyes $10
The price of Polkadot (DOT) shows strength after bouncing from key support on the weekly chart against Tether (USDT). After Bitcoin (BTC) bounced from its monthly low of $19,000, this signaled a relief for other crypto altcoins including the price of Polkadot. (Data feeds from Binance) Price Analysis Of Polkadot...
TA: Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum, Why BTC Could Drop 5%
Bitcoin is struggling to climb above the $24,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and might continue to move down towards the $22,000 support. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $23,500 level. The price is now trading below the $23,200 level and the 100 hourly simple...
TA: Solana Struggles To Break Key Resistance After $5M Hack
Solana (SOL) struggles to break key resistance after it suffers a huge loss on a hot wallet hack, losing over $5M creating so much panic in the heart of many faithful. The price of SOL looked strong in the early part of the week, trading above $40, trying to break the resistance before having an attack on some wallets drained more than $8 million from Solana users. It now struggles to break above the 50 exponential moving average (EMA) on the one-hour (1H) chart.
Why The Crypto Fear & Greed Index Points To Sustainable Recovery
The crypto fear and greed index shows that while investors are still cautious, the market sentiment is nonetheless making sustainable recovery. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Surges Up, But Remains In “Fear” Territory. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the market sentiment rose to the...
Bitcoin Loses Critical Level Below $23,000, Bears Prepare For New Assault?
Bitcoin has been slowly trending to the downside over this week. The first cryptocurrency by market cap seems to have lost momentum as uncertainty spills into the crypto market from legacy markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $22,600 with a 4% loss in the last 24 hours...
Bitcoin Miner Revenues Continue To Grow, Will This Put A Stop To The Sell-Offs?
Bitcoin miner revenues have been a hot topic of discussion in the last three months. It mainly follows the decline in cash flow of mining machines due to the drop in the price of BTC, and that has adversely affected the revenues of bitcoin miners, seeing them drop to yearly lows. However, as the market has recovered some of its lost value, bitcoin miners are starting to fare better in terms of revenues, which could be the plug to the recent sell-offs.
Crypto Flash News: Mehracki (MKI) and Tezos (XTZ) Are Ones To Watch In Q3
The crypto market has been through a wild ride these past few years. The market boomed in 2021, reaching a whopping $3 trillion. However, that has become a distant memory for many crypto enthusiasts as it now sits at $1.07 trillion. This sharp decline materialised because of the bear market.
TA: AVAX Struggles To Hold Above Resistance As It Eyes $40
Avalanche (AVAX) struggles to hold above key support that will set the tone for a rally to the $40 mark region anticipated by many. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) saw a retracement as it could not break and hold above important support that corresponds with the daily 50 exponential moving average (EMA). BTC’s unable to hold that region has led to AVAX struggles to form good support.
The 3 Best Bitcoin Wallets For Crypto Gambling 2022
Cryptocurrency betting has been on the rise in the past few years and it is currently one of the most popular ways to gamble online. There are a lot of reasons to try it out yourself – better house edges, extra bonuses, and the ability to bet with your favorite cryptocurrency and support the ecosystem. Some of the best Bitcoin casinos also offer unique games like Crash and Plinko, which you won’t find elsewhere.
Why does Bitcoin pollute so much?
Cryptocurrencies are famously bad for the environment… but is there a way we can do better?. A study titled “Revisiting Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint” showed how Bitcoin could be responsible for 65.4 megatons of carbon emissions annually, which is about the same amount as the entire country of Greece.
As Market May Flip Bullish, Here Are Some Top Cryptos To Invest In: Gnox (GNOX), Pancakeswap (CAKE), And Cronos (CRO)
As the crypto market is slowly recovering, people are now becoming more interested in trying their hands on the decentralized financial ecosystem. And with more than 20,000 different cryptocurrency coins in the market, investor interest is growing rapidly. However, crypto analysts predict that the below protocols should be considered when investing in crypto.
LBank Exchange Will List Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 4, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Drive Crypto (DRIVECRYPTO) on August 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DRIVECRYPTO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 23:00 (UTC+8) on August 9, 2022. As the...
Why Bitcoin Investors Should Pay Attention To The Macro Environment
It can no longer be denied that the price of bitcoin is being heavily influenced by the macro environment. The stock market correlation had hit a new all-time high earlier in the year, and the crypto market is yet to decouple from it. Given this, bitcoin investors would do well to react accordingly and pay attention to the stock market for a possible forecast of where the bitcoin price may be headed, and here are some reasons why.
The Pelosi Effect? Ethereum Faces Headwinds Over Area At $1,600
Ethereum has lost steam after a week of trading in profits. The elements for a potential extension of the bullish momentum were laid out in the macro-economic stage. Still, rising tensions between China and the United States have brought back uncertainty to the global financial world. U.S. Congresswoman and Speaker...
Here’s What Bitcoin Institutional Inflows Says About The Month Of July
The price of bitcoin has had an eventful start to the month of August, and it doesn’t look like it will be stopping anytime soon. Mostly, it is the residual effects of what happened in the markets during the month of July, where the price of bitcoin had actually broken above $24,000. In the same vein, the institutional inflows have a lot to say about bitcoin, especially when it comes to how big money is looking at the digital asset.
Stellar Announces Smart Contract Platform “Soroban”, XLM’s Price Reacts With 10% Profits
The Stellar (XLM) Development Foundation celebrated the launch of a preview for their upcoming smart contract platform, called “Soroban”. As part of their “Project Jump Cannon”, the initiative behind the development of the platform, the organization has invited developers to create their own contracts. Soroban’s announcement...
TA: Ethereum Eyes Fresh Surge As It Holds Key Uptrend Support
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,550 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might gain pace if there is a clear move above the $1,670 level. Ethereum found support near $1,580 and started a fresh increase. The price is now trading above $1,630 and the 100 hourly...
Polkadot Sets Sight On $9 As It Claims The 10th Spot On Crypto Top 10
Polkadot has been one of the breakout stars of 2022. The cryptocurrency has managed to thrive in a market where most digital assets are taking a beating and losing value rapidly. With its breach of $8, the cryptocurrency has taken another step as it cements its position as one of the largest contenders in the space, dethroning the beloved Dogecoin in the process.
Why Top Analysts Are Bullish On Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA) And Pre-Sale Token Chronoly.io
As the bear market begins to simmer down into what some traders call the “accumulation phase,” investors are scouting for promising opportunities in the crypto market. With the potential for the next bull run to be even bigger than 2021’s, finding projects with fantastic fundamentals is top on many crypto enthusiasts’ priority lists.
