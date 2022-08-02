LHHATL: Yandy Smith Checks Mendeecees Harris + Kendra Robinson Goes off on Yung Joc

Read on urbanbellemag.com
Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?
Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
LHHATL Drama: Yandy Still Has Tension with Mendeecees’ Ex + Scrappy Calls out Momma Dee
Drama isn’t slowing down for the LHHATL cast. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” returns in August. Thanks to recent developments on social media, some fans already know what drama to anticipate in upcoming episodes. Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels had a very nasty split. In fact, Erica accused Safaree of being unfaithful. She has also accused Safaree of not being an active father. Interestingly enough, Erica recently clashed with Safaree’s current boo on social media. A lot of accusations were made. So it’s pretty clear that co-parenting hasn’t been the easiest for the exes. It’s probably going to get much worse before it gets any better, too. This is one reason why some fans have expressed that they need a break from the former couple’s storyline.
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Kandi Burruss Questions if Ex Funded Her Lifestyle
Kandi Burruss isn’t feeling Sheree Whitfield or Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way with her actions on the current season. Sheree has been critical of Kandi’s track record as a friend. She really felt like Kandi should have reached out once she learned about what happened with Tyrone Gilliams. Also, Sheree took issue with Kandi not telling her about the comments made by Drew Sidora’s assistant. Interestingly enough, Kandi noticed that Sheree appeared to agree after Marlo called Kandi and Kenya Moore ****. And at this point, Kandi believes Sheree and Marlo are coming at her for no real reason. So the gloves may be off.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider
He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Sheree Whitfield Plans to Expose Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman at RHOA Reunion
Drew Sidora has a problem with Sheree Whitfield’s friend Fatum Alford. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had another eventful episode. In fact, she had another faceoff with Sheree Whitfield’s friend, Fatum Alford. The first time they met, Fatum made some accusations. She accused Drew’s assistant of calling Ralph Pittman gay. Drew didn’t believe this. But Sheree pointed out that Drew wasn’t wise to trust her assistant because her assistant likes to gossip. Interestingly enough, the assistant caused drama between Sheree and Drew earlier in the current season due to accusations he made about Sheree. He accused Sheree of not paying him when he worked for her. However, Sheree said he never worked for her.
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating
Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
Fans Want Lori Harvey and ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s Son to ‘Hook Up Now That She’s Available’
Fans are already trying to play matchmaker for Lori Harvey and a 'Miami Vice' star's son.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
