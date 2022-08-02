West Virginia Junior College, Logan Regional Medical Center partner for hybrid nursing program

Read on wvmetronews.com
Active cases, hospitalizations rise in Friday’s DHHR COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia jumped by nearly than 400 in Friday’s report from the state Department of Heath and Human Resources (DHHR). The agency confirmed 3,414 active cases in West Virginia, up from 3,036 active cases on Thursday. That total was been above 3,000 all week.
Teacher shortage ‘significant’ in WV as students prepare to head back to school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ongoing challenges specific to West Virginia are impacting pending teacher shortages in the state’s public school system as students get ready to head back to class this month. In 2021, the state Department of Education reported 1,196 teacher vacancies, but officials believe that number could...
Pig barn will be off limits at State Fair following swine flu case in Jackson County
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — Changes will be made to pig exhibits at this year’s State Fair of West Virginia to protect the public from swine flu. State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said on Thursday’s MetroNews “Talkline” the fair, which starts this time next week, will close off the swine barn after a person who attended the Jackson County Fair last week tested positive for swine flu.
State BOE agenda says school chief Burch seeking transfer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch may be on the move. The recently posted agenda for next Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting has under personnel items: “Consideration of State Superintendent of Schools’ Request to Transfer from the Position of State Superintendent of Schools to Superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.”
Largest charter school in the state begins classes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown, one of the new public charter schools in the Mountain State. West Virginia has had no charter schools until now, after passing a state law allowing them in 2019. Charter...
DHHR updates COVID numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
West Virginia International Yeager Airport awarded federal grant to build air service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport has been awarded a federal grant to help the airport maintain and build air service options. The airport, CRW, announced the grant on Wednesday from the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) in total of $600,000. CRW officials said it will support a new service to Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
Shelter in place lifted in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Emergency officials lifted a shelter-in-place in South Charleston after about 35 minutes Thursday morning. Residents in South Charleston were advised to shelter-in-place at about 6:25 a.m. after what emergency officials described as a minor chemical incident at the Clearon plant. There was a light haze...
Charleston High football three-peat to be celebrated at covid-delayed 50th reunion
The glory days of Charleston High School football, which featured three consecutive Class AAA championships from 1968-1970, will be celebrated Friday during a covid-delayed 50th reunion of the program’s three-peat in Class AAA. More than 40 former players and assistant coach Keith Pritt are expected to be on hand...
Dueling tax proposals important topic for municipal leaders during annual meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Municipal League will wrap up its 53rd annual conference in Morgantown Friday and although the event included a variety of sessions, tax relief plans discussed by state lawmakers were a prominent part of conversations between municipal leaders. Municipal League President and Barboursville Mayor...
Chip-in eagle on 17th hole secures WV Amateur title for Noah Mullens
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Playing with the lead for the final nine holes at the West Virginia Amateur, Noah Mullens nearly put the tournament out of reach with a stroke of genius on the 17th hole at the Old White. Mullens chipped in for eagle on the par five, extending his one-shot lead to three, sealing the championship.
Why West Virginia is Not Like Kansas on Abortion
The surprising outcome of the abortion vote in the Kansas Primary Election earlier this week has pro-choice advocates everywhere wondering the same thing: Do the results provide a “yellow-brick-road” pathway to wins for choice in other states, including West Virginia?. There are some notable parallels between Kansas and...
Fire damages well-known grocery store in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. — Damage is extensive to a well-known business in the Kanawha County town of Nitro after a Thursday night fire. The blaze was reported around 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket. “They had heavy smoke showing from an office area when we arrived. They were met with...
West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday returns this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia families will be able to save on back-to-school supplies during this weekend’s Sales Tax Holiday. Gov. Jim Justice announced the annual tax break returns Friday through Monday. During the holiday, certain items will be exempt from sales tax including clothing, school supplies, school...
Justice says LIV Golf tour coming to Greenbrier ‘would be a really good thing’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice is in favor of the LIV Golf International series coming to The Greenbrier Resort for an event, a resort operated under the Justice-family’s Greenbrier Hotel Corp. Greg Norman, chief executive of the series, was on the grounds of the Greenbrier...
Putnam sheriff asks governor to use DEP to help remove abandoned, junk vehicles from property; Justice responds
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Friday asking for assistance in enforcement of a state law focusing on the removal of abandoned vehicles from public and private property. In his letter, Eggleton tells Justice that he’s learned since taking office...
Charleston storm drains can’t handle 2 inches of rain in short period of time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 2 inches of rain fell on downtown Charleston in less than a half hour Friday evening causing street flooding included flooded parking lots and underpasses. According to meteorologists there were more than 800 strikes of lightening in less than 15 minutes during the height...
Alleged large-scale Ohio County drug dealers face federal charges
WHEELING, W.Va. — Five defendants, described by authorities, as large-scale drug dealers in Ohio County have been indicted by a federal grand jury. Bill Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for Northern West Virginia, was surrounded by law enforcement members when he made the announcement in Wheeling Wednesday morning. He said those arrested were dealing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Human remains found in Raleigh County were those of missing man, sheriff’s office says
RHODELL, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said human remains found in a remote area Aug. 2 were those of a man who had been reported missing since early July. Deputies announced Thursday that William Dustin Bowen was found deceased in the area of Rhodell in Raleigh County. The remains were found off a dirt road near Tommy Creek Road.
Investigation underway after man shot in the head on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department launched an investigation Friday after a man was shot in the head on the city’s West Side. According to investigators, the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the corner of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street. James Hambrick, 42, was exiting his 6th Street apartment when two vehicles stopped. Hambrick and the vehicles’ occupants had a verbal argument until people in the cars pulled out firearms and shot at Hambrick. The occupants left the scene.
