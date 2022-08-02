Cory Wong Adds Victor Wooten, More To Band Lineup For 2022–2023 ‘Power Station’ Tour

Read on liveforlivemusic.com
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesLee's Summit, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen Walters
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsKansas City, MO
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
ST. LOUIS – One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service. The customer left a $300 tip for a server at The Fountain on Locust, an ice cream eatery and bar located in the Midtown neighborhood of St. Louis at 3037 Locust Street. The original bill was around $45, so the customer left a tip of more than six times the amount owed before a tip.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
liveforlivemusic.com
Phish Kicked Off An Infamous Red Rocks Run, On This Day In 1996 [Video/Full-Show Audio]
As Phish continued to grow throughout the 1990s, one venue they consistently hit on summer tours was Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The year 1996 was no exception, as the band kicked off a run that would ultimately mark their last shows at the venue for the next 13 years. Though there was no official “Phish ban,” as many have speculated, an altercation between the fan base and local police essentially marred the goodwill built up between Phish and the Morrison, CO venue.
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City staple Jack Stack BBQ is taking heat from abortion rights advocates for renting out its event space to the group pushing to lift Kansas’ constitutional right to an abortion. Kansas Amendment 2 would’ve modified the state’s constitution to remove the right to...
inkansascity.com
Kansas City’s Newest Piano Bar is Designed for Musicians by Musicians
The idea for Kansas City’s newest music bar was sparked more than 30 years ago when Kansas City natives Alan Stribling and Michael Rorah met at a San Diego piano bar. Stribling had an interest in becoming a musician, and he asked Rorah for advice after seeing one of his performances at the piano bar.
KMBC.com
Rolling through the years: People are embracing the fun at Winnwood Skate Center’s Adult Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What has two legs, eight wheels and a lifetime of experience? An adult on roller skates. For all that was lost in the pandemic, many gained new skills. Ciara Chinyere is in her 30s and started roller skating as something to do during stay-at-home orders in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her passion for skating just barely surpassed her skill level.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Actor, KC native Edie McClurg allegedly abused by man who tried to marry her
A California judge has reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against a man accused of elder abuse against 77-year-old actor Edie McClurg.
Double shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City Thursday night
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Early morning shooting at St. Louis gas station
Police were at the scene of a shooting that was reported early Tuesday morning.
Driver, child hospitalized after I-435 crash in Kansas City
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
KMOV
Tatum hosts youth basketball camp at Chaminade High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - NBA superstar Jayson Tatum returned to Chaminade to help grow the next generation of basketball players in St. Louis. The youth camp had 240 participants, and some kids even got a chance to go one-on-one with Tatum. He did not make it easy. The Celtics player says that it is important to him to come back to where it all began.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Do You Love Meat? This Meat-Themed Store Would Be Heaven For You
It should be no surprise that in the state of Missouri, we love meat! I haven't run into too many vegetarians around town. I know my co-workers all enjoy various kinds of meat. If you happen to be a big steak connoisseur, you may want to check out Paul's Market in St Louis. Let's find out why they call it "The Biggest Little Steak Store".
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
