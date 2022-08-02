ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cory Wong Adds Victor Wooten, More To Band Lineup For 2022–2023 ‘Power Station’ Tour

By Andrew O'Brien
liveforlivemusic.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on liveforlivemusic.com

FOX2Now

Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant

ST. LOUIS – One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service. The customer left a $300 tip for a server at The Fountain on Locust, an ice cream eatery and bar located in the Midtown neighborhood of St. Louis at 3037 Locust Street. The original bill was around $45, so the customer left a tip of more than six times the amount owed before a tip.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
liveforlivemusic.com

Phish Kicked Off An Infamous Red Rocks Run, On This Day In 1996 [Video/Full-Show Audio]

As Phish continued to grow throughout the 1990s, one venue they consistently hit on summer tours was Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The year 1996 was no exception, as the band kicked off a run that would ultimately mark their last shows at the venue for the next 13 years. Though there was no official “Phish ban,” as many have speculated, an altercation between the fan base and local police essentially marred the goodwill built up between Phish and the Morrison, CO venue.
MORRISON, CO
inkansascity.com

Kansas City’s Newest Piano Bar is Designed for Musicians by Musicians

The idea for Kansas City’s newest music bar was sparked more than 30 years ago when Kansas City natives Alan Stribling and Michael Rorah met at a San Diego piano bar. Stribling had an interest in becoming a musician, and he asked Rorah for advice after seeing one of his performances at the piano bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rolling through the years: People are embracing the fun at Winnwood Skate Center’s Adult Night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What has two legs, eight wheels and a lifetime of experience? An adult on roller skates. For all that was lost in the pandemic, many gained new skills. Ciara Chinyere is in her 30s and started roller skating as something to do during stay-at-home orders in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her passion for skating just barely surpassed her skill level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale

Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
KMOV

Tatum hosts youth basketball camp at Chaminade High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - NBA superstar Jayson Tatum returned to Chaminade to help grow the next generation of basketball players in St. Louis. The youth camp had 240 participants, and some kids even got a chance to go one-on-one with Tatum. He did not make it easy. The Celtics player says that it is important to him to come back to where it all began.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

Do You Love Meat? This Meat-Themed Store Would Be Heaven For You

It should be no surprise that in the state of Missouri, we love meat! I haven't run into too many vegetarians around town. I know my co-workers all enjoy various kinds of meat. If you happen to be a big steak connoisseur, you may want to check out Paul's Market in St Louis. Let's find out why they call it "The Biggest Little Steak Store".
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.

