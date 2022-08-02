Cory Wong Adds Victor Wooten, More To Band Lineup For 2022–2023 ‘Power Station’ Tour

As Phish continued to grow throughout the 1990s, one venue they consistently hit on summer tours was Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The year 1996 was no exception, as the band kicked off a run that would ultimately mark their last shows at the venue for the next 13 years. Though there was no official “Phish ban,” as many have speculated, an altercation between the fan base and local police essentially marred the goodwill built up between Phish and the Morrison, CO venue.

MORRISON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO