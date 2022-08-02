Clifton, NJ police say man missing since mid-July is ‘endangered’

Read on nj1015.com
Woman Found Dead, Face-Down in New Jersey Pool: Police
A woman was found face-down and dead in a pool in New Jersey neighborhood, according to police. Woodland Park officers were called to the area of Rifle Camp Road, where they found the 69-year-old woman being held above water by a man at the scene. The responding officers pulled the woman from the water, but found no signs of life, said Captain Michael Brady of the Woodland Park Police Department.
Woodland Park police were investigating the death of a woman found face down in a backyard swimming pool. Responding officers found a man holding the body of the 69-year-old victim above the water at the Rifle Camp Road home near the Great Notch Reservoir shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Michael Brady said.
Police in Woodland Park are probing an apparent drowning on Thursday.
A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
Pedestrian, 64, Hospitalized In Morris County Hit-And-Run, Police Say
A 64-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car that left the scene in Morris County, authorities said. The female victim was struck on Main Street near Waverly Place in Madison around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, local police said in a release. The victim was taken...
Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
NEWARK, NJ – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the city of Newark....
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Two people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a mansion overnight in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office identified them as 87-year-old Robert Ricciardi and 85-year-old Gemma Ricciardi."Two elderly persons, they still have not been located. We're in the process now, it's going to take quite a bit of time of investigation," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carrol told reporters. "We're looking also for the cause and origin, and we'll have more information as we develop it."As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, police kept people far back from the property on Normandy Heights Road and Ellyn Court....
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
A motorcyclist was reported to be unconscious after being struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision was reported after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on the 1100 block of Route 36 in Hazlet. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
A 27-year-old Monmouth County man was driving with a suspended license and was intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in June, NJ Advance Media reported. Wall resident Nolan T. Dickson was charged with vehicular homicide and causing death while operating a...
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Paramus PD: The missing male in question from earlier has been located. Thank you all for the assistance.A 57-year-old man who was reported missing has been found, they said. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman from out of state was found dead inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
A man repeatedly punched a woman in the face, knocked her down and then hit her with his car in the parking lot of a motel just off Route 46 – all of which was captured on security video, authorities said. Choice Neely Jr., 44, of Paterson sped off...
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
