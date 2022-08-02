As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO