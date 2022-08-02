Read on www.oakpark.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
History hits the market in River Forest
In River Forest, a pair of homes with architectural and historical significance recently hit the market, and the distinctive styles of the homes offer a glimpse into the village’s past. The first of the two residences, Solomon Thatcher Jr. House, was built in 1874 on two lots at 516-18...
OPRF renews agreement with Housing Forward to help families in need
Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 has renewed an agreement for the 2022-23 school year with one local nonprofit to continue an effort to support students experiencing homelessness. At a July 14 special meeting, the D200 Board of Education voted unanimously 6-0 to renew a data-sharing agreement...
Placid parks, serene spaces
The last week of July is sacred time, peak summer, pinnacle of my year. When the weather is as temperate and benign as it was last week, life doesn’t get any better — with just enough rain of late to keep the grass green going into August, which is rare.
Oak Park, River Forest to get share of $760M opioid money
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced plans July 29 for how the state will distribute its share of funds from a national settlement with opioid companies. And Oak Park and River Forest are poised to see a significant portion of that money. Illinois expects...
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
Four Day Festival: Celebrate the Taste of Elmwood Park
The Taste of Elmwood Park has been a signature event for our sister suburb to the north for more than 30 years. The four-day food festival is back this year with a wide variety of dishes to please every palate. The Taste is free to attend and will be held at Central Park at 75th Avenue and Fullerton from Aug. 4 to 7 in Elmwood Park.
Virginia Uphues, 86
Virginia Uphues (nee Williams), 86, of Berwyn, died on July 28, 2022. Born Aug. 26, 1935 to Harvey B. and Marie (nee Gallery) Williams, Ms. Uphues was raised in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago and attended St. Catherine of Siena School in Oak Park and Siena High School in Chicago.
August 5-7 Garage Sales
FREE – EVERYTHING MUST GO. Room Size Oil Filled Radiators, Carpeting, Carpet Shampooer, Cedar Chest, Handheld Vacuums, Printers, Ice Chests, Holiday Lights, Pet Crates/Supplies, House Plants, Garden Tools, Small Household Appliances, Lots of quality items pending Something for everyone. Donations Requested. Westchester. MULTI-GENERATIONAL GARAGE SALE. 1224 WESTCHESTER BLVD (ROOSEVELT...
Mitch Tillotson, 78
John Mitchell “Mitch” Tillotson, 78, of Oak Park, died on July 29, 2022. Born on Jan. 30, 1944, he had a zest for motorcycling, fishing, cooking, reading and family. Mitch was the father of Anne (Karl) Jones; grandfather of Phoenix Jones and Dakota Jones; brother of Suzanne (the late Joe) Lucas, Geoff (the late Linda) Tillotson, and Stephen (Diane) Tillotson; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews.
