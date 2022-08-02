David Yurman Appoints Chief Operations Officer

Click here to read the full article.

David Yurman’s executive tune-up continues. On Tuesday, the American jeweler announced it has appointed Marcelo Tau as chief operations officer.

Tau will be responsible for supply chain, technology and real estate operations at David Yurman as part of its ongoing global expansion.

Previously, Tau worked at Nike as vice president and head of strategy for global operations and technology. Previously, he was a managing director and partner at the Boston Consulting Group.

His appointment is part of a new guard at David Yurman , which is now helmed by Evan Yurman, as founders David and Sybil Yurman have stepped back from the business. Tau will report directly to Evan Yurman.

“I am pleased to introduce Marcelo to the David Yurman family and look forward to leveraging his broad experience in leading operational growth and transforming global companies across the retail sector. Marcelo’s passion for our mission to deliver distinctive customer experience parallels that of our leadership team, and I look forward to working closely together to drive our business forward,” said Evan Yurman in a statement.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to work alongside Evan and the rest of the talented David Yurman executive team to lead the business’ growth strategy and execution,” added Tau.