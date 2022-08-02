ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Beach to Beacon brings different cultures to Cape Elizabeth homes

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was first published June 21, 2022. When Terri Patterson and her family first moved to Maine in the early 2000s, she said she was surprised by the lack of diversity, despite the Pine Tree State's reputation for being the oldest, whitest state in the nation. But Patterson and her family settled down in Cape Elizabeth, where a chance to help and interact with people from different cultures is quite literally right around the corner.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Q97.9

The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer

I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
PORTLAND, ME
visitingnewengland.com

A Perfect Day in York, Maine

Happiness in York, Maine is... enjoying a lobster roll, New England clam chowder and wild Maine Blueberry pie with vanilla ice cream at Fox's Lobster Pound and then stepping outside to take in the awe-inspiring beauty of Nubble Lighthouse!. Oh, and one more thing: Ending this memorable day trip with...
YORK, ME
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Meet Sunday, York's Wild Kingdom welcomes new zebra foal

YORK, Maine — York's Wild Kingdom has welcomed a zebra foal named Sunday into its family, park officials say. The foal was born July 24. Samantha Sauls is general manager at York's Wild Kingdom and told NEWS CENTER Maine Sunday is doing "very well." The foal is nursing from...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Musician Eric Bettencourt wraps up summer in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Eric Bettencourt is a singer-songwriter originally from northern Maine who now splits his time between Portland and Austin, Texas. Each summer, he returns to Vacationland and performs at various venues, including the Portland Lobster Company. Bettencourt said he’ll soon be releasing new music once he returns to Texas.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
WELLS, ME
amjamboafrica.com

“Never again,” say Banyamulenge

The Mahoro Peace Association will hold a peaceful protest August 5 to demand that the Congolese government and the international community intervene and stop the recent escalation of the ethnic cleansing and uprooting of the Banyamulenge taking place in DR Congo. The protest will begin in Monument Square in Portland at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to the offices of Senator Collins and Congresswoman Pingree. Maine is home to more than 300 Banyamulenge who have resettled here. The Banyamulenge are a minority tribe in DR Congo and Genocide Watch considers them the situation a ‘genocide emergency.’
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

John Rensenbrink, U.S. Green Party co-founder, dies at 93

PORTLAND, Maine — John Rensenbrink, a Maine political scientist and conservationist who co-founded the Green Party of the United States, has died. He was 93. Rensenbrink, of Topsham, died in hospice, surrounded by his family, the national Green Party said. An obituary in the Bangor Daily News stated that Rensenbrink died of an illness July 30.
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
