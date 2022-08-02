Registration open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season; volunteers needed

MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season.

Girls on the Run is an after-school empowerment program that integrates running, but it’s far more than just a running program. It also teaches life skills like empathy and how to be a good friend while helping participants build confidence and kindness.

“We are so proud of the legacy we’re building in the Madison area,” Christine Benedict, the executive director of Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, said. “At this point, we’ll have served nearly 18,000 girls with our programming over the past 16 years, and we are poised really for our largest fall season ever.”

The program is looking for more volunteer coaches, especially in Sun Prairie, DeForest and Cottage Grove.

