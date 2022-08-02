ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke

By Adriana Gutierrez
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Jacksonville, OR
City
Medford, OR
City
Malin, OR
City
Ashland, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Medford, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again

Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Central Oregon#Wildfire#Air Quality#Deq#Umpqua National Forest
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and testing continue to fall

Oregon health officials reported about 6% fewer reported coronavirus cases last week than the prior week, coinciding with an 8% drop in testing. Reported cases have fallen for the third straight week, to 8,185 reported Wednesday, down from 10,381 reported during the week ending July 12. At-home testing means the state’s official numbers are dramatically undercounted. But among known tests, the share with positive results is inching downward -- hitting 11.5% Wednesday, about a percentage point below the same time last week.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater

As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
BEND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy