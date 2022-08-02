ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Johnson becomes new Albany head baseball coach

By Brian Mozey, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
ALBANY − Albany High School announced Grant Johnson will be the new head baseball coach for the Huskies in the 2023 season, according to Albany activities director Scott Buntje.

Johnson will be replacing Al Amdahl, who retired from the head coach position after 30 years with Albany.

"Grant [Johnson] has been a valuable asset for our Huskies athletic programs for many years and we welcome him to his new role," said Albany activities Twitter post about the hiring of Johnson.

Johnson has been an assistant to Amdahl and has a clear understanding of how Albany baseball is played each season. He will look to continue building on that success for the future as he prepares for his first head coaching season in 2023.

"I'm super excited for the opportunity to lead the Albany baseball program," Johnson said. "I have been fortunate to have been involved in the Albany baseball program for 12 years and I couldn't be happier to coach in such a passionate baseball community."

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or bmozey@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

