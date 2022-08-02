Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A two-alarm structure fire reported on Alabama Avenue on Tuesday afternoon has prompted officials to shut down Lebanon Road as they battle the blaze.

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

Scene of two-alarm structure fire on Alabama Avenue

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire in a two-story building in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene between Lawrence Road and Lebanon Road, they signaled for reinforcements and elevated the fire to a two-alarm fire.

Officials have closed Lebanon Road as they continue fighting this structure fire.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported, how the fire started, or how much damage has been caused by the fire.

No other details are currently available.

We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.