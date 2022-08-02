Read on www.mycentraloregon.com
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
Cascade Lakes Relay Starts Friday
August 5th and 6th will mark the 15th year of the Cascade Lakes Relay (CLR) and the last year the event will take place in August, with plans to move to June 23rd and 24th in 2023. CLR is a fun and challenging 216 mile running relay and 132-mile walking relay and is Central Oregon’s largest sporting event. Teams of 12 people complete the 216-mile course starting in the Cascade Mountains at Diamond Lake Resort, traveling through the Oregon Outback, winding back to the Cascade Lakes Highway around Mt. Bachelor, and finishing at Riverbend Park on the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend.
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post Cedar Creek Fire brings serious smoke to Bend for first time this summer appeared first on KTVZ.
Wednesday Morning Wildfire Update
BEND, OR -- The Fly Creek Fire, near Lake Billy Chinook, is now 80% contained. It held overnight at 280 acres and evacuation levels were reduced Tuesday. The Tolo Mountain Fire, in the Crescent Ranger District, is now 100% contained at just 41 acres. And, Local wildland fire crews continue...
New Destination Coming To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
Owners of 33,000-acre Bull Springs/Skyline Forest west of Bend to close access due to high fire danger
The private owners of the 33,000-acre Bull Springs/Skyline Forest west of Bend – a tree farm bigger than the city itself -- said Thursday they will be taking the rare step of closing off public access next week due to extreme fire conditions, to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The post Owners of 33,000-acre Bull Springs/Skyline Forest west of Bend to close access due to high fire danger appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘It’s going to be a destination’: Black Butte Ranch building brand new lodge
Picture yourself standing on a deck with a cold drink of your choice, looking out over the Cascades. While there are a number of places to do that around here, that image will soon also be a reality at one of Central Oregon’s largest resorts. Black Butte Ranch, located...
▶️ Deschutes County Fair concert traffic plan: Treat it like an evacuation
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County Road Department have a plan to keep concertgoers at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo from getting caught in traffic as they try to leave. Treat it like an evacuation. Both of the off-ramps from Highway 97 to Yew Avenue and Airport...
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
Expect Heavy Fair Traffic In Redmond
Fair goers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays during the Deschutes County Fair, especially for evening concerts. The County, ODOT, and the City of Redmond will control traffic from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to keep vehicles moving as they exit the Fair & Expo Center.
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
City of Prineville Railway says goodbye to Mt. Emily Shay
After operating the steam engine for nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has chosen to let new owners care for the locamotiveFor nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has maintained and showcased one of Oregon's treasured locomotive artifacts, the Mt. Emily Shay steam engine. But in the past few years, due to a variety of circumstances, the engine has spent more time in storage than it has out in the public, prompting railway to consider a new home for the historical artifact. "The steam engine, in the last four or five years, has been mothballed and...
Bend City Council discusses where and when unhoused people can camp in city
The Bend City Council on Wednesday started the long process of creating new code to determine when, where and how unhoused people would be allowed to camp in the city. While Wednesday’s meeting was just the first of a handful of work sessions, council members showed early disagreements on what a final draft might look like, all before an expectedly contentious public engagement process has begun.
▶️ ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors
A colorful sky provided entertainment for many on Saturday evening, but it was a rude awakening for others. The annual fireworks show after an Elks game at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend drew many out of their beds, including Rick Christen. “It sounded like gunshots,” he said. “I also heard...
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Deschutes Alerts Available For County Fair
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Fair and Expo will be utilizing Nixle event subscription or “Key Word” messaging through Deschutes Alerts during the Deschutes County Fair. This tool will assist us in providing important and even emergency information to those at the fair. The...
▶️ Madras’ Erickson’s Thriftway inspection result: 8 ‘high risk violations’
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has released Madras grocery store inspection results from June and the results caused concern on social media, specifically for the Erickson’s Thriftway. The inspection results consist of “high risk violations” and “point deductions.”. These points are decided based on risk of...
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
