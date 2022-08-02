What should the Abilene Zoo name their giraffe calf?

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Zoo needs help naming a female giraffe calf who was born a little more than one month ago.

Four names have been chosen as finalists:

Hashara – Bug in Arabic

– Bug in Arabic Sanika – Bug in Amharic

– Bug in Amharic Makena – Happy one in Kikuyu

– Happy one in Kikuyu Bakari – Lovely in Swahili

Those who wish to vote on a name are asked to doso in the comments section on the Abilene Zoo’s Twitter post .

Mom Jamie gave birth to this sweet little girl the afternoon of June 24. She’s already been documented running around and playing with other members of the Abilene Zoo’s giraffe herd.

