Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen qualifies for 100-meter semifinals at World Athletics U20 Championships

Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen narrowly misses podium finish in 200-meter dash at U20 worlds
Lake Oswego incoming junior Mia Brahe-Pedersen finished fourth in the women’s 200-meter dash on Friday in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia. Brahe-Pedersen finished the finals with a time of 23.06 seconds. The race was won by Brianna Lyston, who recorded a 22.65 finish. American Jayla Jamison finished second in 22.77.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen posts top time in women’s 200-meter prelims at U20 worlds
Mia Brahe-Pedersen continues to show off her sprinting skills on the world stage. On Thursday morning, the Lake Oswego incoming junior finished first in her heat for the women’s 200-meter dash to qualify for the semifinals. She finished in 23.25 seconds, the best time among all competitions. Fellow American...
Mia Brahe-Pedersen matches Oregon record in women’s 200, qualifying for the world championships finals
Mia Brahe-Pedersen is headed to her second finals of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia after a top finish in the semifinals of the women’s 200-meter dash on Thursday afternoon. The Lake Oswego incoming junior finished second in the second heat of the semifinals with a time...
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three Washington breweries are suing the state of Oregon over laws they feel unfairly regulate shipping restrictions and beer distribution to Oregon businesses. The plaintiffs are Garden Path Fermentation in Burlington, Mirage Beer in Seattle and Fortside Brewing Company in Vancouver. The businesses filed their two-count...
Beer, food stars Whitney Burnside, Doug Adams to open Grand Fir brewery, supper club in SE Portland
One is among Oregon’s most well-known and respected brewers. The other is a celebrated Portland restaurateur and “Top Chef” finalist. Now, the wife and husband team of Whitney Burnside and Doug Adams will team up in their first professional endeavor together: opening Grand Fir Brewing in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood.
After a typical summer day Friday, Portland sees another hot weekend
Friday’s cool and slightly cloudy morning will quickly clear to a sunny afternoon featuring temperatures typical of early August. But the weekend is looking hot. As the upper ridge from the desert southwest continues to move northward, Portland will get one more pleasant day before the real heat arrives. Highs Friday should be near 84 degrees.
Oregon’s midcentury modern developer Robert Rummer, 95, says he’s ready to build again
Midcentury modern developer Robert (”Bob”) Rummer, 95, has one reaction to the escalating sale price of his once-affordable, glass-walled dwellings: “Who can afford to pay $1.2 million for a house?”. The Oregon homebuilder, who modeled his indoor-outdoor floor plans after prolific tract developer Joseph Eichler’s atrium-centered homes...
Like that 1908 American Foursquare on Albany’s historic home tour? It’s for sale
Organizers of the Historic Interior Home Tour in Albany keep the destinations a secret until the morning of the event. This year, on July 30, tour goers were able to see inside storied, century-old residences and downtown lofts. One stop was unique: The restored 1908 American Foursquare house at 808...
Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast
Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
Is car camping in Newberg a problem without a solution?
City commissions a study in response to churches' request to expand homeless programs in townIf ever there was a cheery euphemism for homeless folks sheltering in their vehicles, it's "car camping." This unfortunate phenomenon is not recreationally based but borne out of necessity as most of these individuals simply have no other options. The topic is of great interest in Newberg of late, with rumors and outright misinformation flooding social media sites and leading to a potential ballot initiative that would limit the city's ability to address the homelessness problem altogether. There's no doubting that Newberg is among the towns...
Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/5/22)
Aiming to keep their unbeaten streak alive, the Portland Thorns will host the North Carolina Courage on Friday. This match begins live from Providence Park on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast streaming on CBS Sports Network. • You can watch the Thorns...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
One heat wave finished, another right around the corner
Portland finishes one heat wave and is set to jump into another heat wave this weekend. You can find out how long and how warm in this article.
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
Thursday will be Portland’s coolest day of the week, and may even include some sprinkles
Portland will start the day cool and cloudy Thursday and even have a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, especially north of the city. The National Weather Service says a cool system out of British Columbia will bring patchy drizzle to the coast and Coast Range early Thursday, and some of that moisture could make it to the lower elevations of the Cowlitz Valley and other southwest Washington areas. No one will see more than a trace of precipitation.
Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics
Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
MAX train strikes barrier at end of line in Oak Grove, injuring operator and 2 passengers
A MAX train plowed into a barricade in Oak Grove on Friday, driving over a paved sidewalk and kicking up chunks of concrete. The train operator and two passengers were injured in the collision. The Orange Line train failed to stop for the end-of-the-line barricade at the Southeast Park Avenue...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
