ODVA announces significant pay raises for nursing staff

Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Save or spend: Oklahoma's flush savings account gets pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt received pushback for what he painted as an unprecedented accomplishment. This week, Stitt touted the state’s $2.8 billion savings account. But political rivals say it’s money Oklahomans need for the government to spend on services. Stitt celebrated the savings, saying he’s...
Hofmeister responds after Gov. Stitt announces $2.8B in state savings
OKLAHOMA CITY — Later this month, Oklahoma voters will return to the polls for a run-off election. One of the biggest races is for the U.S. Senate, but there are new developments in perhaps one of the state's closest-watched races so far – governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt said...
Oklahoma ends fiscal year 2022 with $2.8 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ended fiscal year 2022 with an extra $2.8 billion in its coffers, according to Governor Kevin Stitt. The state collected $8.5 billion, which is $1.9 billion more than estimated and $1.5 billion more than in fiscal year 2021. "With $2.8 billion in savings, we are...
Commissioner questions rate increase for utility companies effected by 2021 winter storm
Oklahomans can expect a few extra dollars added to their utility bill as four companies start trying to recoup losses accrued during the historic February 2021 winter storm.
Rent payment assistance applications close Sept. 1 – Here’s how you can still apply
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Community Cares Partners application will be permanently closed and no new applications for rent assistance will be accepted.
Group asks Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop utility rate hikes
One group has called on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to halt utility rate hikes. The commission responded to the major request, by AARP.
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause
26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
CDC reports 84 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
At this point, officials believe there are 20,663 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. "The earthquake...
Oklahoma reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,128,298. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,372. The Oklahoma State Department...
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
Oklahoma Back to School Guide: What you need to know before students return to class
It's almost time for Oklahoma students to head back to the classroom. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, keeping you updated as students return to class. Below is a look at what you'll need to know as school starts back up in Oklahoma. First Day of School. Students from across...
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
Places To Experience Native American Culture In Oklahoma
We've talked before about how Oklahoma is so wrongly considered a "fly-over" state that has little to nothing to offer modern-day America. This belief is mostly held by people that have either never been here or those who have, yet never bothered to experience the Sooner State. We call these...
