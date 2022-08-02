Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken

Read on wnyt.com
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Affordable ‘Workforce’ Apartments For Teachers, Nurses in Saratoga
There is a huge housing shortage in Saratoga Springs for nurses, teachers, hotel, and restaurant workers. A company from central New York that specializes in affordable housing is looking to help that problem. They just need approval. What is the Company Looking to Do?. The company is Liberty Affordable Housing...
WNYT
Jimmy’s Pizzeria closes indoor dining amid intense heat day
TROY – With area fans turned all the way up and phone lines ringing one caller after another, Jimmy’s Pizzeria in Troy is operating despite scorching weather conditions. The dining area was not open to the public on Thursday. However, delivery and pick-up options were available for customers looking to get a hot slice.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
WNYT
Albany’s Alive at Five concert moved because of heat
The Alive at Five concert in Albany will be held at the rain site tonight – not because of a downpour, but because of the excessive heat. The concert will be in the shade, under the I-787 underpass at the Corning Preserve boat launch. Doug E. Fresh, with DJ...
WNYT
New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state
A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution Schedule for August
BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Department Of Aging And Youth Services has announced its Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution schedule for August. For those who qualify, the coupons will be distributed:. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Saratoga Springs Farmers Market at High Rock; 2-5 p.m. Aug....
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday
Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
WNYT
Two new beauty businesses open in downtown Albany
ALBANY – Two businesses focused on inner and outer beauty are now open in downtown Albany. N.D. El’s Salon & Spa and Blessed Body Fitness now call 488 Broadway home. Clients can experience a wide range of services – including cut, color, manicures and pedicures and prom and wedding makeup.
glensfallschronicle.com
Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor
After 45 years running Hudson Falls’s Hilltop Construction Company, Tom Albrecht, 66, retired and swapped his title of CEO/President for Pastor of 147-year-old First United Methodist Church on Montcalm Street in Lake George. Mr. Albrecht says he’s answering a call “placed on his heart by God.”. Hilltop,...
