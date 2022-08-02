James Gunn Clarifies Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Placement in Phase Four

Read on epicstream.com
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Fantastic Four to be different from previous series according to Marvel’s Kevin Feige in new MCU reveal
Marvel’s event at Comic-Con 2022 shocked fans as Kevin Feige & Co. unveiled more details about the MCU roadmap than anyone expected. We got titles and release dates for Phase 5, and we learned about three Phase 6 movies: Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. Also, Marvel released...
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
hypebeast.com
'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date
After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Michael Rosenbaum Teases Return
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming in May and last week featured a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel during San Diego Comic-Con. While the trailer has yet to be released online, many people who were in attendance have shared details from the footage, and one surprise actor was quick to show off his franchise return on Twitter. Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Martinex, the first officer of the Stakar Ravager Clan. Yesterday, Rosenbaum took to Twitter to tease his return in Vol. 3.
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
Collider
James Gunn Didn't Know 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Was Phase 5 Until the SDCC Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn didn’t know the highly-anticipated threequel was part of the MCU Phase 5 before 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. On his Twitter account, Gunn revealed he learned about the MCU's new schedule together with fans. During the SDCC, Marvel Studios unveiled...
IGN
Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Will Have Around 25 MCU Characters
What If…?’s first season was released on Disney+ on August 11, 2021, and was renewed for a second season which will release in early 2023 as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show introduced characters such as Captain Carter, exploring alternate timelines in the multiverse.
Collider
Dave Bautista in Talks to Star in Netflix's 'Unleashed' From 'Blockers' Writers
Actor Dave Bautista is in talks to star in Netflix's Unleashed with brothers Jim Kehoe and Brian Kehoe, who previously wrote Blockers, attached to pen the script, according to an exclusive from Deadline. Jeff Tomsic, best known for directing the 2018 comedy film Tag, is set to direct the upcoming project.
IGN
Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn Have Reached Out to the Batgirl Directors
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been inundated with support from fellow filmmakers, including Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn. After Batgirl was unceremoniously canceled just a few days ago, El Arbi was contacted by Marvel CEO Kevin Feige who offered his support. “My friends, I...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disappointed fans name the awesome-sounding movies that lived to underwhelm
There are few things more disappointing for a cinema fan than getting hyped up for a movie, whether it be the names involved on either side of the camera, a solid marketing campaign, or a general sense of anticipation and hype being built up pre-release, only for the end product to bring nothing but crushing disappointment.
FOXBusiness
‘Batgirl’ movie killed by Warner Bros. despite costing nearly $100M
Despite having a $70 million budget, the DC Comics film "Batgirl," which was set to feature "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released as originally planned by Warner Bros. on HBO Max. Costs for the film reportedly ended up rising to more than $90...
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada to Stay On for Time Being Post-‘Batgirl’
DC Films Chief Walter Hamada is staying at DC for the time being after Warner Bros. Discovery decided not to release “Batgirl.”. Additionally, according to two insiders with knowledge of the situation, Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy want Hamada to stay.
tvinsider.com
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Appears Safe as James Gunn Tells Fans to ‘Calm Down’
There are a lot of worried Peacemaker fans following the recent news of Warner Bros. Discovery slashing its budget and shelving content, including the shock cancellation of the already filmed Batgirl movie. Could Peacemaker be next?. Well, not according to director James Gunn, who has tried to alleviate fans’ fears....
