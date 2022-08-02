ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Gunn Clarifies Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Placement in Phase Four

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed

There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
Person
Kevin Feige
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date

After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#D23 Expo#Mcu
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Michael Rosenbaum Teases Return

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming in May and last week featured a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel during San Diego Comic-Con. While the trailer has yet to be released online, many people who were in attendance have shared details from the footage, and one surprise actor was quick to show off his franchise return on Twitter. Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Martinex, the first officer of the Stakar Ravager Clan. Yesterday, Rosenbaum took to Twitter to tease his return in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic

Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Will Have Around 25 MCU Characters

What If…?’s first season was released on Disney+ on August 11, 2021, and was renewed for a second season which will release in early 2023 as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show introduced characters such as Captain Carter, exploring alternate timelines in the multiverse.
TV SERIES
Collider

Dave Bautista in Talks to Star in Netflix's 'Unleashed' From 'Blockers' Writers

Actor Dave Bautista is in talks to star in Netflix's Unleashed with brothers Jim Kehoe and Brian Kehoe, who previously wrote Blockers, attached to pen the script, according to an exclusive from Deadline. Jeff Tomsic, best known for directing the 2018 comedy film Tag, is set to direct the upcoming project.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment

Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disappointed fans name the awesome-sounding movies that lived to underwhelm

There are few things more disappointing for a cinema fan than getting hyped up for a movie, whether it be the names involved on either side of the camera, a solid marketing campaign, or a general sense of anticipation and hype being built up pre-release, only for the end product to bring nothing but crushing disappointment.
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

‘Batgirl’ movie killed by Warner Bros. despite costing nearly $100M

Despite having a $70 million budget, the DC Comics film "Batgirl," which was set to feature "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, will not be released as originally planned by Warner Bros. on HBO Max. Costs for the film reportedly ended up rising to more than $90...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy