Many eyes are on Arizona's open seats in Tuesday's primary

Michigan results stream in
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running unopposed in Tuesday's primary, but there are five Republican candidates fighting for the chance to face her in November. Get more race results from Michigan. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
Beshear: school flooding damages ‘probably’ over $100 million
As eastern Kentucky grapples with the aftermath of historic flash flooding, key infrastructure like schools, transportation, power and water systems will take a long time to rebuild. Some schools are acting as emergency shelters in the wake of the disaster and many districts have already announced delayed starts to the...
Beshear considers calling special session as east Ky. flood relief and restoration efforts get underway
A week after historic floods and mudslides ravaged eastern Kentucky and rebuilding and restoration efforts were in full swing, Gov. Andy Beshear said he may call a special session to discuss a flood relief package. During a news conference Wednesday, Beshear said he will likely call a special legislative session...
Kentucky grassroots organizers call for stronger policies to prevent drug overdoses
Advocates with the grassroots organization VOCAL-KY are working to raise awareness about the benefits of harm reduction measures. At a press conference Thursday, the group called on state and local officials to create policies aimed at slowing the increase of overdose deaths in the state. According to a recently published state report, 2,250 Kentuckians died of drug overdoses last year — a nearly 15% spike compared to 2020.
Hopkinsville event to celebrate region’s diverse food scene during emancipation celebrations
A Hopkinsville food truck company is celebrating the diverse culinary offerings of western Kentucky Saturday. Helmed by husband and wife duo Desaepa and Zirconia Vansauwa — owners of Vansauwa's Tacos and Vegan Eats — Taste of the Town will feature 11 other Black-owned vendors offering food sales and business insight to the community throughout the day outside of Hopkinsville Brewing Company.
