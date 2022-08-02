Clarksburg-Harrison (West Virginia) Public Library Back To School Bash to provide free school supplies, resources Friday

KINGWOOD – Grants, litter control advertising and e-cycling were among the topics discussed at the Wednesday evening meeting of the Preston County Solid Waste Authority. County Commissioner Don Smith, who represents the Preston County Commission on the board, said $5,647 was received from a solid waste grant. A motion passed to allow Smith to use some of the funds to purchase five recycling bins at $388.65 each to be used at the Buckwheat Festival.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO