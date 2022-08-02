Clarksburg-Harrison (West Virginia) Public Library Back To School Bash to provide free school supplies, resources Friday

Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
WVU Medicine reopens main lobby of Fairmont, West Virginia, Medical Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — As the next step in its plan to improve and reopen all of the Fairmont Medical Center, WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting for hospital's newly remodeled main lobby Friday morning, which officials consider the first step in the organization's overall expansion plan. While...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to hold work session on parking lots, GSA, other matters
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet Monday for a work session. No actions can be taken in a work session, but commissioners will discuss the potential purchase of downtown parking areas, “commercial development issues,” the status of the general services annex construction, the potential impact of a proposed constitutional amendment and the county budget.
WVNews
Several gather to welcome Imagination Station to Shinnston
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Imagination Station Boutique & More LLC, located at 415 Pike St., Shinnston celebrated with a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county officials, attended the ceremony.
WVNews
Weatherization grant approved
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Tunnelton Council hears about food pantry possibility
TUNNELTON – Tunnelton could be getting a new food pantry soon, if a location and some volunteers can be found. “We wanted to try to find a way to invest money in the community,” Family Resource Network volunteer Kay DeWitt said, “The Brightest Day Church used to serve over 200 people. That’s why we want to start a food pantry in Tunnelton.”
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club holds annual picnic
TERRA ALTA – The Terra Alta Civic Club met recently at the Alpine Lake Pavilion for the annual picnic. The civic club blood drive had 17 donors and 18 units collected. The games at the 4th of July in the Park were a great success.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute partners with Live Like Brent Foundation for tailgate fundraiser
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Late West Virginia University graduate Brent P. Evans threw caution to the wind after his initial battle with blood cancer, launching a winter sports and music festival that has raised close to $1 million over the past decade for cancer research and patient care. Following Evans’...
WVNews
Community calendar
• The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association 17th Annual Show will begin at 8 a.m., at the Reedsville Fire Hall. Admission will be $1 for everyone 14 and older. Tractors and machinery can be entered in the show by anyone, not just members. For information on entering something, call 304-864-3574.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties, while Robert M. Ilderton will serve in the Ninth Circuit serving Logan County.
WVNews
Tomato Fest is back
FAIRMONT— Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are pleased to announce that the Annual Tomato Festival is back and will be held in downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to...
WVNews
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
WVNews
Sandra Marie Owens
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Preston Solid Waste
KINGWOOD – Grants, litter control advertising and e-cycling were among the topics discussed at the Wednesday evening meeting of the Preston County Solid Waste Authority. County Commissioner Don Smith, who represents the Preston County Commission on the board, said $5,647 was received from a solid waste grant. A motion passed to allow Smith to use some of the funds to purchase five recycling bins at $388.65 each to be used at the Buckwheat Festival.
WVNews
Sutton, West Virginia, man gets 15 to life plus 20 more for murder, first-degree arson
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Sutton man will serve life in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, for the first-degree murder of a 33-year-old Jane Lew man. Caleb James Sidun then will serve another 20 years for burning up the murder victim's remains in a Jane Lew house fire.
WVNews
Memorabilia on Coach Frank Vincent's career to be housed at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Several pieces of memorabilia chronicling Coach Frank Vincent’s career were donated Thursday to Glenville State University by two of his former Charleston High School players, Rick Hurt and Rex Repass. Hurt has been the holder of Vincent’s historic items since his death in...
WVNews
Chamber of Commerce hosts session on ag marketing
TERRA ALTA — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce hosted a session Wednesday for farmers to swap ideas and hear an expert’s take on how they can market their products. More than 40 people attended the session, which was held at Eats at Rag Tavern, which provided lunch, and featured West Virginia University Extension Specialist in Agriculture Economics Dee Singh-Knights as the speaker.
WVNews
FTR
KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman was charged with larceny July 28. According to a criminal complaint, a man called police and said that people had taken scrap metal from his property. He said that Kimberly Marie Simpson, 28, could be seen on his game camera taking metal from the property.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior boys win WVSSAC Champions Cup as top athletic program in Class AA
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After state titles in football and basketball, runner-up finishes in wrestling and baseball and a semifinal run in soccer, Fairmont Senior ran away with the boys WVSSAC Champions Cup, which awards overall school athletic performance for the 2021-22 season. The Polar Bears scored 683...
WVNews
Masontown Antique Mall has something for everyone
MASONTOWN – The Masontown School Antique Mall offers unique items for everyone. Five rooms and a hallway in the former West Preston School are filled with items ranging from antique swords to toys, glassware, dishes, furniture, miniature sewing machines and even the large safe that was used by the town at one time.
WVNews
Avoid throwing the ball in Charles Woods' direction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Here's a couple of tips for Pitt fans who will be attending the Backyard Brawl season opener at 8 p.m. on Thursday night on Sept. 1 in what used to be Heinz Field and one for its conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference. First for...
Comments / 0