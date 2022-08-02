ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg-Harrison (West Virginia) Public Library Back To School Bash to provide free school supplies, resources Friday

By Josiah Cork STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to hold work session on parking lots, GSA, other matters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet Monday for a work session. No actions can be taken in a work session, but commissioners will discuss the potential purchase of downtown parking areas, “commercial development issues,” the status of the general services annex construction, the potential impact of a proposed constitutional amendment and the county budget.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Several gather to welcome Imagination Station to Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Imagination Station Boutique & More LLC, located at 415 Pike St., Shinnston celebrated with a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday. The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, along with city and county officials, attended the ceremony.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Weatherization grant approved

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Education
WVNews

Tunnelton Council hears about food pantry possibility

TUNNELTON – Tunnelton could be getting a new food pantry soon, if a location and some volunteers can be found. “We wanted to try to find a way to invest money in the community,” Family Resource Network volunteer Kay DeWitt said, “The Brightest Day Church used to serve over 200 people. That’s why we want to start a food pantry in Tunnelton.”
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Terra Alta Civic Club holds annual picnic

TERRA ALTA – The Terra Alta Civic Club met recently at the Alpine Lake Pavilion for the annual picnic. The civic club blood drive had 17 donors and 18 units collected. The games at the 4th of July in the Park were a great success.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association 17th Annual Show will begin at 8 a.m., at the Reedsville Fire Hall. Admission will be $1 for everyone 14 and older. Tractors and machinery can be entered in the show by anyone, not just members. For information on entering something, call 304-864-3574.
REEDSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Free School#Library#Back To School#Wv News
WVNews

2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties, while Robert M. Ilderton will serve in the Ninth Circuit serving Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Tomato Fest is back

FAIRMONT— Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are pleased to announce that the Annual Tomato Festival is back and will be held in downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Preston Solid Waste

KINGWOOD – Grants, litter control advertising and e-cycling were among the topics discussed at the Wednesday evening meeting of the Preston County Solid Waste Authority. County Commissioner Don Smith, who represents the Preston County Commission on the board, said $5,647 was received from a solid waste grant. A motion passed to allow Smith to use some of the funds to purchase five recycling bins at $388.65 each to be used at the Buckwheat Festival.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Chamber of Commerce hosts session on ag marketing

TERRA ALTA — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce hosted a session Wednesday for farmers to swap ideas and hear an expert’s take on how they can market their products. More than 40 people attended the session, which was held at Eats at Rag Tavern, which provided lunch, and featured West Virginia University Extension Specialist in Agriculture Economics Dee Singh-Knights as the speaker.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FTR

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman was charged with larceny July 28. According to a criminal complaint, a man called police and said that people had taken scrap metal from his property. He said that Kimberly Marie Simpson, 28, could be seen on his game camera taking metal from the property.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Masontown Antique Mall has something for everyone

MASONTOWN – The Masontown School Antique Mall offers unique items for everyone. Five rooms and a hallway in the former West Preston School are filled with items ranging from antique swords to toys, glassware, dishes, furniture, miniature sewing machines and even the large safe that was used by the town at one time.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

Avoid throwing the ball in Charles Woods' direction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Here's a couple of tips for Pitt fans who will be attending the Backyard Brawl season opener at 8 p.m. on Thursday night on Sept. 1 in what used to be Heinz Field and one for its conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference. First for...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy