Montgomery County, MD

Baltimore Times

Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling

A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Heather Jauquet

MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29

MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

August 4-7 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend, August 4-7. MCM Creatives Circle & Networking Event: Connect with fellow creatives and entrepreneurs at Silver Branch Brewing Company for MCM’s first Creatives Circle Mixer. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Enica Barnes, Khadijah Ali-Coleman, and Eric Peguero. Make sure to RSVP for the chance to meet with like-minded people and even a free headshot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Sit in the Hot Seat This August with Montgomery County Fire

Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services (MCFRS) is offering a ride along program throughout August as part of efforts to increase recruitment. MCFRS currently has openings for firefighters and rescue recruits that close on Aug. 31, 2022. Interested applicants are invited to spend the day with real first responders in one of the County’s fire houses and respond to calls as an observer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 5 In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Aug. 5. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend and 5 things to know today and this weekend. 1. Primary Election Update: The Board of Elections continues counting the mail in ballots from the July 19 Primary Election. The race for the Democratic candidate for County Executive is too close to call. Today the count continues at the Montgomery College Germantown campus. The canvass is streamed live and the public is welcome to attend.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Germantown Library Presents Free Concert Saturday

The percussionist group Enviro Drum Maryland will perform at the Germantown Library Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. The Silver Spring based band consists of three percussionists and a keyboardist/singer. The drummers use household items and recycle bins of all sorts for their “instruments.” The 3 R’s, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, are emphasized throughout along with recycling facts. This is a family friendly program for children and adults of all ages.
GERMANTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Schools plan meet and greet events, orientations for students

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2022-2023 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.  Elementary Schools  C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet drop-in event, 9 to 11 a.m., […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hyperthermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Friday

For the second day in a row, a hyperthermia alert has been issued for Montgomery County due to extreme heat. In effect from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. High levels of heat affect a person’s natural ability to regulate body temperature, creating danger when safety measures are not taken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)

Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years

The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg

Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

