mocoshow.com
Full Details on This Year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair (August 12th-20th)
The 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair takes place August 9-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Per Montgomery County:. The...
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29
MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.
WJLA
National teacher shortage, local impacts: where things stand now in Fairfax Co. schools
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is tracking the impact of a national teacher shortage as school districts across the country and the DMV try to staff up before the first day of school. "There are just a lot more teacher vacancies than we've ever seen in the past,"...
WJLA
Montgomery County Public Schools working to fill 700+ positions before first day of class
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools hosted a one-hour virtual hiring information session Tuesday evening. Representatives from MCPS' Office of Human Resources and Development provided an overview of the school system before answering dozens of employment questions. "Can an MCPS teacher be a coach? Absolutely. A lot of...
mymcmedia.org
August 4-7 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend, August 4-7. MCM Creatives Circle & Networking Event: Connect with fellow creatives and entrepreneurs at Silver Branch Brewing Company for MCM’s first Creatives Circle Mixer. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Enica Barnes, Khadijah Ali-Coleman, and Eric Peguero. Make sure to RSVP for the chance to meet with like-minded people and even a free headshot.
mymcmedia.org
Sit in the Hot Seat This August with Montgomery County Fire
Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services (MCFRS) is offering a ride along program throughout August as part of efforts to increase recruitment. MCFRS currently has openings for firefighters and rescue recruits that close on Aug. 31, 2022. Interested applicants are invited to spend the day with real first responders in one of the County’s fire houses and respond to calls as an observer.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
foxbaltimore.com
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 5 In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Aug. 5. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend and 5 things to know today and this weekend. 1. Primary Election Update: The Board of Elections continues counting the mail in ballots from the July 19 Primary Election. The race for the Democratic candidate for County Executive is too close to call. Today the count continues at the Montgomery College Germantown campus. The canvass is streamed live and the public is welcome to attend.
mymcmedia.org
Germantown Library Presents Free Concert Saturday
The percussionist group Enviro Drum Maryland will perform at the Germantown Library Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. The Silver Spring based band consists of three percussionists and a keyboardist/singer. The drummers use household items and recycle bins of all sorts for their “instruments.” The 3 R’s, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, are emphasized throughout along with recycling facts. This is a family friendly program for children and adults of all ages.
Charles Co. Schools plan meet and greet events, orientations for students
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2022-2023 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools. Elementary Schools C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet drop-in event, 9 to 11 a.m., […]
mymcmedia.org
Hyperthermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Friday
For the second day in a row, a hyperthermia alert has been issued for Montgomery County due to extreme heat. In effect from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. High levels of heat affect a person’s natural ability to regulate body temperature, creating danger when safety measures are not taken.
foxbaltimore.com
Facing a severe bus driver shortage, Prince George's schools to hold a virtual job fair
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools has a shortage of more than 125 school bus drivers heading into the 2022-23 school year. To help fill the gap, PGCPS is holding a virtual job fair for school bus drivers Wednesday, August 3, at 4-7 p.m.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins hosts grand opening Thursday w/ 99¢ ice cream scoops, giveaways
The new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins store at 16268 Frederick Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg, will hold its grand opening tomorrow, Thursday, August 4, 2022, starting at 9:00 AM. If you are one of the first 100 customers, you will win free coffee for a year. All day...
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
mocoshow.com
Milk Run Ends in a Race to a ‘Forever Home’ for Gaithersburg Man After $50,000 Powerball Prize
Montgomery County man and his family heading for new house after $50,000 Powerball prize. A truck driver from Gaithersburg man who made a quick stop to buy milk ended up with a little something extra: a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. Now he and his family are looking for a new house to call their “forever home!”
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
WTOP
3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg
Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening. Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
