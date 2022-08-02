Diane Warren Apologizes After Facing Backlash for 'Misunderstanding' Beyoncé's Songwriting Credits

Read on www.etonline.com
Related
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Karaoke Preferences
Although she kills it during every single karaoke segment on her daytime talk show, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson makes a hilarious confession about her song preferences. While chatting with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliff, Kelly Clarkson discussed his karaoke preference, which is usually Eminem. “You love doing...
Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died
A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'American Idol' Reveals Which Judges Will Return for Season 21
American Idol is getting the gang back together for another season. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will all be returning for the singing competition's sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall when it returns in spring 2023, Deadline reported Thursday. Perry, Bryan and Richie have been judges since ABC revived the Fox competition show in 2018, and Seacrest has been the host since Idol first premiered in 2002.
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
ETOnline.com
‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross to Make Broadway History as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’
After garnering attention for her groundbreaking roles in Pose and American Horror Story, Angelica Ross is about to make history with her Broadway debut. Ross will become the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role on Broadway when she takes over as Roxie Hart in the long-running Chicago, starting in September.
NME
Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”
Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday
Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie. The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81. "birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic. The...
ETOnline.com
Wendy Williams Married? A Breakdown of the Claims
Wendy Williams' marital status is being called into question. In a recent report, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee claimed Williams told him she got married to an NYPD officer named Henry. While news of Williams' supposed nuptials spread, her manager, William Selby, denied that his client had tied the knot in a statement to ET.
WATCH: Dolly Parton Hilariously Performed ‘All Shook Up’ Doing Her Best Elvis Presley Impression
Dolly Parton always puts on a show. She always has. Whether it’s her unexpected musicianship on display or her timeless humor, she always has something up her sleeve to entertain. In a classic clip, we get Dolly Parton “goofing on Elvis.”. It’s from an HBO special that she...
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Joy’ of Singing With Barbara Mandrell at Her 50th Opry Anniversary
Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry this weekend to honor Barbara Mandrell. The latter celebrated the 50th anniversary of her membership in the Opry. Several folks joined in singing Barbara Mandrell’s songs. Check out a photo of Carrie Underwood with the legend below. “Last night, I had...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Ashley McBryde Says She Avoids Dolly Parton After Causing Dangerous Accident in Her Home
Ashley McBryde avoids Dolly Parton at all costs these days. In fact, it’s been about 10 years of McBryde walking in the other direction whenever the two are near. The country singer-songwriter recently sat down with Rob + Holly hosts Rob Stone and Holly Hutton for an interview during the Faster Horses Festival, where they chatted through some of her more embarrassing celebrity encounters.
They’re Back! Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 21
Season 21 of American Idol will look very familiar, as three recognizable judges will be returning for another run of the reality singing competition. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all confirmed for the next round of the series, which is set to air next spring. Ryan Seacrest...
Priscilla Presley On Why Graceland Is Still The Second Most Visited House In America
Graceland mansion officially opened to the public 40 years ago, welcoming a long line of visitors. Even though it’s been over four decades, impressively, there’s no stop in the constant flow of interested tourists as the people still want to have a feel of the King of Rock and Roll.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music
Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
CMT
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Shares Throwback Performance Of “What Hurts The Most” With Taylor Swift
Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox recently took a trip down memory lane and shared old concert footage featuring music sensation Taylor Swift. The “Fearless” singer surprised Swifties with the country trio during her 2013 Red Tour. During a stop in Nashville, the platinum-selling ensemble came out to perform...
Comments / 0